2016 PORSCHE CAYENNE AWD - NAVIGATION SYSTEM - BACK UP CAMERA - 20 WHEELS WITH RED BRAKE CALIPERS - SPORT STEERING WHEEL WITH PADDLE SHIFTERS - PARKING ASSIST - BI-XENON HEADLIGHTS - QUAD LED LIGHTS - HEATED AND VENTILATED SEATS - LEATHER SEATS WITH MEMORY CONTROL/LUMBAR SUPPORT - DYNAMIC SPORT/OFFROAD MODES - AMBIENT LIGHTING - ELECTRIC POWER TAILGATE - POWER FOLDING MIRRORS - IPOD/MP3/AUX MEDIA INTERFACE - BLUETOOTH - BLUETOOTH AUDIO - AND SO MUCH MORE.

***VEHICLE ALSO COMES WITH EXTRA SET OF RIMS AND WINTER TIRES***

EXCELLENT CONDITION - NO ACCIDENTS - CLEAN CARFAX - SERVICED AT PORSCHE - LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE - WARRANTY - FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE - $31,900 - HST AND LICENSING EXTRA - AN ADDITIONAL COST OF $699 WILL BE APPLIED TO ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES

We are offering are customers the buy from home option. We at Dell Fine Cars have the ability to receive, process, and sign customers 100% online. We are also providing No contact delivery to your home or workplace. Interactive video walkthrough and additional HD zoom photos available at customers request. Vehicles will be fully detailed and sanitized before delivery.

Dell Fine Cars

478 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8W 2T7

416-252-1919

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$31,900

+ taxes & licensing

131,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN WP1AA2A27GLA09623

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 131,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

