2016 Porsche Cayenne
AWD-NAVI-CAMERA-SUNROOF-20" WHEELS
Location
Dell Fine Cars
478 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8W 2T7
416-252-1919
Certified
$31,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 131,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 PORSCHE CAYENNE AWD - NAVIGATION SYSTEM - BACK UP CAMERA - 20" WHEELS WITH RED BRAKE CALIPERS - SPORT STEERING WHEEL WITH PADDLE SHIFTERS - PARKING ASSIST - BI-XENON HEADLIGHTS - QUAD LED LIGHTS - HEATED AND VENTILATED SEATS - LEATHER SEATS WITH MEMORY CONTROL/LUMBAR SUPPORT - DYNAMIC SPORT/OFFROAD MODES - AMBIENT LIGHTING - ELECTRIC POWER TAILGATE - POWER FOLDING MIRRORS - IPOD/MP3/AUX MEDIA INTERFACE - BLUETOOTH - BLUETOOTH AUDIO - AND SO MUCH MORE.
***VEHICLE ALSO COMES WITH EXTRA SET OF RIMS AND WINTER TIRES***
EXCELLENT CONDITION - NO ACCIDENTS - CLEAN CARFAX - SERVICED AT PORSCHE - LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE - WARRANTY - FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE - $31,900 - HST AND LICENSING EXTRA - AN ADDITIONAL COST OF $699 WILL BE APPLIED TO ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES - TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW THIS VEHICLE, OR FOR MORE INFO PLEASE CONTACT - 416-252-1919 - vic@dellfinecars.com - https://dellfinecars.com/
We are offering are customers the buy from home option. We at Dell Fine Cars have the ability to receive, process, and sign customers 100% online. We are also providing No contact delivery to your home or workplace. Interactive video walkthrough and additional HD zoom photos available at customers request. Vehicles will be fully detailed and sanitized before delivery. Please call or e-mail if you have any questions or concerns.
