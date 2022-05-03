Menu
Account
Sign In
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Was involved in an accident on 03/05/2022 with an estimated $5897.49 of damage. On which a $7835 claim was made.

2016 Volkswagen Golf

95,000 KM

Details Description Features

$20,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Volkswagen Golf

GTI 5 Door Autobahn w/ Leather & Tech Pkg w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, Nav

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Volkswagen Golf

GTI 5 Door Autobahn w/ Leather & Tech Pkg w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, Nav

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
95,000KM
Used
VIN 3VW4T7AU5GM017982

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 95,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Was involved in an accident on 03/05/2022 with an estimated $5897.49 of damage. On which a $7835 claim was made.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Driver's Seat

Exterior

Power Sunroof
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Interior

Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Safety

ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Rearview Camera

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Convenience

Power Heated Mirrors

Mechanical

Hill hold assist

Additional Features

Paddle Shifters
Park Distance Control
Lane Assist
USB Audio input
Fender Premium Audio System
Light Assist
8" Touchscreen
FRONT ASSIST
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Keyless Access w/ Push Button Start
Driver profile selection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2017 MINI Cooper Clubman Base w/ Bluetooth, A/C, Cruise Control for sale in Toronto, ON
2017 MINI Cooper Clubman Base w/ Bluetooth, A/C, Cruise Control 71,317 KM $19,990 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Volkswagen Taos Comfortline AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, Bluetooth for sale in Toronto, ON
2022 Volkswagen Taos Comfortline AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, Bluetooth 30,394 KM $27,990 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan Comfortline AWD w/ Technology Pkg w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, Bluetooth for sale in Toronto, ON
2017 Volkswagen Tiguan Comfortline AWD w/ Technology Pkg w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, Bluetooth 96,428 KM $18,990 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$20,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2016 Volkswagen Golf