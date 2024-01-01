Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>2017 AUDI A4 2.0T QUATTRO - TECHNIK PACKAGE - SPORT PACKAGE - BANG & OLUFSEN AUDIO - NAVIGATION SYSTEM - 360 CAMERAS - DIGITAL DASH - DRIVER ASSIST - AUDI SIDE ASSIST - AUDI PRE SENSE - PREDICTIVE EFFICIENCY ASSIST - PARKING ASSIST - AUDI SMARTPHONE INTERFACE - AMBIENT LIGHTING PACKAGE - INTELLIGENT KEYLESS ENTRY WITH PUSH BUTTON START - BI-XENON HEADLIGHTS -  AUDI DRIVE SELECT -DYNMAIC/INDIVIDUAL/COMFORT/AUTO MODE SETTINGS - SPORT LEATHER POWER SEATS WITH MEMORY CONTROL/LUMBAR SUPPORT - HEATED AND VENTILATED SEATS - HEATED STEERING WHEEL - RAIN SENSE WIPERS - LED LIGHTS - POWER FOLDING MIRRORS - BLUETOOTH - BLUETOOTH AUDIO - SIRIUS/XM SATELLITE RADIO - KEYLESS ENTRY - PRIVACY GLASS - AND SO MUCH MORE.</p><p>EXCELLENT CONDITION - NO ACCIDENTS - CLEAN CARFAX - WARRANTY - FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE - $18,900 - HST AND LICENSING EXTRA - AN ADDITIONAL COST OF $699 WILL BE APPLIED TO ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES - TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW THIS VEHICLE, OR FOR MORE INFO PLEASE CONTACT - 416-252-1919 - vic@dellfinecars.com - https://dellfinecars.com/</p><p>We are offering are customers the buy from home option. We at Dell Fine Cars have the ability to receive, process, and sign customers 100% online. We are also providing No contact delivery to your home or workplace. Interactive video walkthrough and additional HD zoom photos available at customers request. Vehicles will be fully detailed and sanitized before delivery. Please call or e-mail if you have any questions or concerns</p>

2017 Audi A4

163,000 KM

Details Description Features

$18,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Audi A4

2.0T-TECHNIK-SPORT-QUATTRO-NAVI-360 CAMERA-B&O

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Audi A4

2.0T-TECHNIK-SPORT-QUATTRO-NAVI-360 CAMERA-B&O

Location

Dell Fine Cars

478 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8W 2T7

416-252-1919

  1. 1710619560
  2. 1710619560
  3. 1710618625
  4. 1710618628
  5. 1710618632
  6. 1710618635
  7. 1710619560
  8. 1710619560
  9. 1710619560
  10. 1710619560
  11. 1710619560
  12. 1710619560
  13. 1710619560
  14. 1710619561
  15. 1710619561
  16. 1710619561
  17. 1710619561
  18. 1710619561
  19. 1710619561
  20. 1710619561
  21. 1710619560
  22. 1710619560
  23. 1710618690
  24. 1710619561
  25. 1710619561
  26. 1710619561
  27. 1710619561
  28. 1710619561
  29. 1710619561
  30. 1710619561
  31. 1710619560
  32. 1710619561
  33. 1710619561
  34. 1710618859
  35. 1710619561
  36. 1710619561
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
163,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN WAUCNAF45HN010422

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 163,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 AUDI A4 2.0T QUATTRO - TECHNIK PACKAGE - SPORT PACKAGE - BANG & OLUFSEN AUDIO - NAVIGATION SYSTEM - 360 CAMERAS - DIGITAL DASH - DRIVER ASSIST - AUDI SIDE ASSIST - AUDI PRE SENSE - PREDICTIVE EFFICIENCY ASSIST - PARKING ASSIST - AUDI SMARTPHONE INTERFACE - AMBIENT LIGHTING PACKAGE - INTELLIGENT KEYLESS ENTRY WITH PUSH BUTTON START - BI-XENON HEADLIGHTS -  AUDI DRIVE SELECT -DYNMAIC/INDIVIDUAL/COMFORT/AUTO MODE SETTINGS - SPORT LEATHER POWER SEATS WITH MEMORY CONTROL/LUMBAR SUPPORT - HEATED AND VENTILATED SEATS - HEATED STEERING WHEEL - RAIN SENSE WIPERS - LED LIGHTS - POWER FOLDING MIRRORS - BLUETOOTH - BLUETOOTH AUDIO - SIRIUS/XM SATELLITE RADIO - KEYLESS ENTRY - PRIVACY GLASS - AND SO MUCH MORE.

EXCELLENT CONDITION - NO ACCIDENTS - CLEAN CARFAX - WARRANTY - FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE - $18,900 - HST AND LICENSING EXTRA - AN ADDITIONAL COST OF $699 WILL BE APPLIED TO ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES - TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW THIS VEHICLE, OR FOR MORE INFO PLEASE CONTACT - 416-252-1919 - vic@dellfinecars.com - https://dellfinecars.com/

We are offering are customers the buy from home option. We at Dell Fine Cars have the ability to receive, process, and sign customers 100% online. We are also providing No contact delivery to your home or workplace. Interactive video walkthrough and additional HD zoom photos available at customers request. Vehicles will be fully detailed and sanitized before delivery. Please call or e-mail if you have any questions or concerns

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto

Convenience

Proximity Key

Security

Automatic High Beams

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Dell Fine Cars

Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C300-4MATIC-AMG-SPORT-NIGHT PKG-NAVI-CAMERA for sale in Toronto, ON
2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C300-4MATIC-AMG-SPORT-NIGHT PKG-NAVI-CAMERA 68,000 KM $25,900 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Lexus NX 200t F SPORT 3-NAVI-CAMERA-HEADS UP DISPLAY-LOADED for sale in Toronto, ON
2015 Lexus NX 200t F SPORT 3-NAVI-CAMERA-HEADS UP DISPLAY-LOADED 126,000 KM $25,900 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Audi Q5 ***SOLD*** for sale in Toronto, ON
2014 Audi Q5 ***SOLD*** 0 $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dell Fine Cars

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Dell Fine Cars

Dell Fine Cars

478 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8W 2T7

Call Dealer

416-252-XXXX

(click to show)

416-252-1919

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$18,900

+ taxes & licensing

Dell Fine Cars

416-252-1919

Contact Seller
2017 Audi A4