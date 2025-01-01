$18,900+ taxes & licensing
2017 Audi A4
S-LINE|PROGRESSIV|NAVI|360 CAMERA|19in ALLOYS
Location
Best Buy Auto
2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4
647-260-0371
Certified
$18,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey Metallic
- Interior Colour Black Leather
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 119,000 KM
Vehicle Description
PRICED TO SELL! VIN# WAUENAF48HN051426, S-LINE, PROGRESSIV, NAVIGATION, SURROUND VIEW CAMERA, POWER SUNROOF, 19in ALLOY WHEELS, VENTILATED SEATS, Pwr./Heated/Memory Seats, Dual Climate Ctrl., Lthr. Steering with Audio/Phone/On-Board Computer Ctrls., ABS, Traction Ctrl, Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, CARPROOF Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!
FINANCING: 7.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)
Our Price Includes:
1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.
Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.
Trade-ins are welcome.
Thank you for your interest in our inventory!
