2017 Audi Q3
QUATTRO-S LINE-SPORT-BLACK OPTICS-NAVI-CAMERA
Location
Dell Fine Cars
478 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8W 2T7
416-252-1919
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$23,900
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10520616
- VIN: WA1JCCFS9HR015877
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 122,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 AUDI Q3 QUATTRO - S-LINE SPORT PACKAGE - BLACK OPTICS PACKAGE - PANORAMIC DOUBLE SUNROOF - NAVIGATION SYSTEM - BACK UP CAMERA - AUDI DYNAMIC DRIVE SELECT WITH DYNAMIC/COMFORT/AUTO MODE SETTINGS - PARKING ASSIST - INTELLIGENT KEYLESS ENTRY WITH PUSH BUTTON START - LED BI-XENON HEADLIGHTS - 19" SPORT WHEELS - SPORT FLAT BOTTOM STEERING WHEEL WITH PADDLE SHIFTERS - S-LINE BADGING - POWER LEATHER SPORT SEATS/LUMBAR SUPPORT - HEATED SEATS - HEATED MIRRORS - PUSH BUTTON POWER TAILGATE - AMBIENT LIGHTING - IPOD/MP3/AUX MEDIA INTERFACE - SD SLOTS - BLUETOOTH - BLUETOOTH AUDIO - SIRIUS/XM SATELLITE RADIO - KEYLESS ENTRY - PRIVACY GLASS - AND SO MUCH MORE.
CLEAN CARFAX - NO ACCIDENTS - LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE - WARRANTY - FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE - $23,900 - HST AND LICENSING EXTRA - AN ADDITIONAL COST OF $599 WILL BE APPLIED TO ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES - TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW THIS VEHICLE, OR FOR MORE INFO PLEASE CONTACT - 416-252-1919 - vic@dellfinecars.com - https://dellfinecars.com/
We are offering are customers the buy from home option. We at Dell Fine Cars have the ability to receive, process, and sign customers 100% online. We are also providing No contact delivery to your home or workplace. Interactive video walkthrough and additional HD zoom photos available at customers request. Vehicles will be fully detailed and sanitized before delivery. Please call or e-mail if you have any questions or concerns
