2017 Audi Q3

122,000 KM

$23,900

+ tax & licensing
$23,900

+ taxes & licensing

Dell Fine Cars

416-252-1919

2017 Audi Q3

2017 Audi Q3

QUATTRO-S LINE-SPORT-BLACK OPTICS-NAVI-CAMERA

2017 Audi Q3

QUATTRO-S LINE-SPORT-BLACK OPTICS-NAVI-CAMERA

Location

Dell Fine Cars

478 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8W 2T7

416-252-1919

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,900

+ taxes & licensing

122,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10520616
  • VIN: WA1JCCFS9HR015877

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 122,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 AUDI Q3 QUATTRO - S-LINE SPORT PACKAGE - BLACK OPTICS PACKAGE - PANORAMIC DOUBLE SUNROOF - NAVIGATION SYSTEM - BACK UP CAMERA - AUDI DYNAMIC DRIVE SELECT WITH DYNAMIC/COMFORT/AUTO MODE SETTINGS - PARKING ASSIST - INTELLIGENT KEYLESS ENTRY WITH PUSH BUTTON START - LED BI-XENON HEADLIGHTS - 19" SPORT WHEELS - SPORT FLAT BOTTOM STEERING WHEEL WITH PADDLE SHIFTERS - S-LINE BADGING - POWER LEATHER SPORT SEATS/LUMBAR SUPPORT - HEATED SEATS  - HEATED MIRRORS - PUSH BUTTON POWER TAILGATE - AMBIENT LIGHTING - IPOD/MP3/AUX MEDIA INTERFACE - SD SLOTS - BLUETOOTH - BLUETOOTH AUDIO - SIRIUS/XM SATELLITE RADIO - KEYLESS ENTRY - PRIVACY GLASS - AND SO MUCH MORE.

CLEAN CARFAX - NO ACCIDENTS - LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE -  WARRANTY - FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE - $23,900 - HST AND LICENSING EXTRA - AN ADDITIONAL COST OF $599 WILL BE APPLIED TO ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES - TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW THIS VEHICLE, OR FOR MORE INFO PLEASE CONTACT - 416-252-1919 - vic@dellfinecars.com - https://dellfinecars.com/

We are offering are customers the buy from home option. We at Dell Fine Cars have the ability to receive, process, and sign customers 100% online. We are also providing No contact delivery to your home or workplace. Interactive video walkthrough and additional HD zoom photos available at customers request. Vehicles will be fully detailed and sanitized before delivery. Please call or e-mail if you have any questions or concerns

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Convenience

Proximity Key

Buy From Home Available

