$24,999+ taxes & licensing
2017 Audi Q7
quattro 4dr 3.0T Technik
2017 Audi Q7
quattro 4dr 3.0T Technik
Location
Why Buy New Motors
90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3
416-356-8118
Certified
$24,999
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 106,600 KM
Vehicle Description
TECHNIK! S LINE! QUATTRO! POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS! CRUISE CONTROL!
NAVI! PANORAMIC SUNROOF! 360 DEGREE BACK UP CAMERA! SMART KEY! PUSH
START! 7 SEATERS! BLUETOOTH! POWER LIFT GATE! UPGRAD TIRES AND RIMS! AND
SO MUCH MORE! LOCAL ONTARIO CAR WITH CLEAN CARFAX! ACCIDENT FREE!
VERY NICE CLEAN BODY AND PAINT! SPOTLESS BODY! DRIVE SUPER NICE AND
SMOOTH! ALL DEALER SERVICED! APPOINTMENT NEEDED DUE TO TWO OFF SITE
PARKING STORAGE LOTS!
WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD
90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH,ON, M1K 4M3
416-356-8118 647-348-5855
WHYBUYNEW2010@GMAIL.COM
WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA
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