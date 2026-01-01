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<p>TECHNIK! S LINE! QUATTRO! POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS! CRUISE CONTROL!</p><p>NAVI! PANORAMIC SUNROOF! 360 DEGREE BACK UP CAMERA! SMART KEY! PUSH </p><p>START! 7 SEATERS! BLUETOOTH! POWER LIFT GATE! UPGRAD TIRES AND RIMS! AND</p><p>SO MUCH MORE! LOCAL ONTARIO CAR WITH CLEAN CARFAX! ACCIDENT FREE!</p><p>VERY NICE CLEAN BODY AND PAINT! SPOTLESS BODY! DRIVE SUPER NICE AND</p><p>SMOOTH! ALL DEALER SERVICED! APPOINTMENT NEEDED DUE TO TWO OFF SITE</p><p>PARKING STORAGE LOTS!</p><p>WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD</p><p>90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH,ON, M1K 4M3</p><p>416-356-8118    647-348-5855</p><p>WHYBUYNEW2010@GMAIL.COM</p><p>WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA</p>

2017 Audi Q7

106,600 KM

Details Description Features

$24,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Audi Q7

quattro 4dr 3.0T Technik

Watch This Vehicle
14234777

2017 Audi Q7

quattro 4dr 3.0T Technik

Location

Why Buy New Motors

90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3

416-356-8118

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Contact Seller
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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$24,999

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
106,600KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WA1WAAF79HD050069

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 106,600 KM

Vehicle Description

TECHNIK! S LINE! QUATTRO! POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS! CRUISE CONTROL!

NAVI! PANORAMIC SUNROOF! 360 DEGREE BACK UP CAMERA! SMART KEY! PUSH 

START! 7 SEATERS! BLUETOOTH! POWER LIFT GATE! UPGRAD TIRES AND RIMS! AND

SO MUCH MORE! LOCAL ONTARIO CAR WITH CLEAN CARFAX! ACCIDENT FREE!

VERY NICE CLEAN BODY AND PAINT! SPOTLESS BODY! DRIVE SUPER NICE AND

SMOOTH! ALL DEALER SERVICED! APPOINTMENT NEEDED DUE TO TWO OFF SITE

PARKING STORAGE LOTS!

WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD

90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH,ON, M1K 4M3

416-356-8118    647-348-5855

WHYBUYNEW2010@GMAIL.COM

WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Cross-Traffic Alert

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Powertrain

Supercharged
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Why Buy New Motors

90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3
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416-356-8118

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$24,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Why Buy New Motors

416-356-8118

2017 Audi Q7