-DIESEL -REVERSE CAMERA -LOWROOF -SHELVING -PICTURES COMING!!!

2017 Ford Transit 250

182,000 KM

2017 Ford Transit 250

DIESEL*REVCAM*LOWROOF*SHELVING*PICTURES COMING!!*

2017 Ford Transit 250

DIESEL*REVCAM*LOWROOF*SHELVING*PICTURES COMING!!*

Location

Logo_NoBadges

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $699

Used
182,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTYR1ZV9HKA58637

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Commercial Van
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 182,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Finance Options: TD Bank, Scotiabank, Royal Bank of Canada. Proud to be upstanding members of OMVIC, UCDA, BBB, Lubrico Warranty and CarProof. As per OMVIC regulations Vehicle is not drivable, and not certified. Certification is available for $699.00. Make The Right Choice & Buy Certified!! When purchasing Certification, a 6 month Powertrain Lubrico Warranty with $1000 coverage per claim is included!!***TAKE ANY VEHICLE TO YOUR MECHANIC PRIOR TO PURCHASE! THAT IS HOW CONFIDENT WE ARE! ****** IN-HOUSE FINANCING AVAILABLE! ALWAYS APPROVED! ****** CAR PROOF ON HAND!!!!

-DIESEL -REVERSE CAMERA -LOWROOF -SHELVING -PICTURES COMING!!!

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire

More inventory From Weston Motors Inc.

Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

