2017 Ford Transit Connect

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $699

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 9 6 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10140477

10140477 Stock #: 330941

330941 VIN: NMOLS7E79H1330941

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Commercial Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 196,000 KM

Vehicle Features Packages Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Stability Control Tire Pressure Monitor Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Third Passenger Door Fourth Passenger Door Exterior Steel Wheels Additional Features Wheel Covers Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.