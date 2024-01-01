Menu
2017 GMC Savana 3500

233,000 KM

2017 GMC Savana 3500

SHELVING*ROOF RACK*PWR WINDOW/LOCK*PICTURES COMING

Weston Motors Inc.

2353 Weston Road, Toronto, ON M9N 1Z8

416-248-2291

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $699

233,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GTZ7GFG1H1333782

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Commercial Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 233,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Finance Options: TD Bank, Scotiabank, Royal Bank of Canada. Proud to be upstanding members of OMVIC, UCDA, BBB, Lubrico Warranty and CarProof. As per OMVIC regulations Vehicle is not drivable, and not certified. Certification is available for $699.00. Make The Right Choice & Buy Certified!! When purchasing Certification, a 6 month Powertrain Lubrico Warranty with $1000 coverage per claim is included!!***TAKE ANY VEHICLE TO YOUR MECHANIC PRIOR TO PURCHASE! THAT IS HOW CONFIDENT WE ARE! ****** IN-HOUSE FINANCING AVAILABLE! ALWAYS APPROVED! ****** CAR PROOF ON HAND!!!!

-SHELVING -ROOF RACK -PWR WINDOW/LOCK -PICTURES COMING SOON!!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Front Head Air Bag

Interior

Security System
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer

Power Options

Power Windows

Exterior

Steel Wheels

Convenience

Power Outlet

Additional Features

Transmission Overdrive Switch

2353 Weston Road, Toronto, ON M9N 1Z8
