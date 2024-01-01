Menu
<p>Over 14 Years in business,</p><p>--- Fully certified</p><p>---  Automatic ,,,,,,,  4x4  ,,,,,,   Long box ,,,,,,  3 Years Warranty available<br /> </p><p>----No Extra Fees, Certify is included in the asking price !!!</p><p>-- Up to 3 Years warranty and Financing available,</p><p>- Welcome for test drive today !!!</p><p>-- OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK. --- Please call @ 416 398 5959. -- FOR YOUR PEACE OF MIND</p><p> </p><p>---   Please call @ 416 398 5959.</p><p>--     FOR YOUR PEACE OF MIND</p><p>--     THIS CAR CAN BE SHOWN TO YOUR TRUSTED MECHANIC.</p><p>---    BEFORE PURCHASE!!!</p><p> </p><p>--     ONTARIO REGISTERED DEALER,</p><p>--     BUY WITH CONFIDENCE,</p><p> </p><p>--     OVER 14 YEARS IN BUSINESS.!!</p><p>--     OVER 100 HAND PICKED UP CARS.</p><p>--     Were located at 10 Le-Page court, M3J 1Z9. at Keel and Finch .</p><p> </p><p>--     Best price of used cars in Toronto, new inventory daily,</p><p>--     FAIR PRICING POLICY, HASSLE FREE -</p><p>--     HAGGLE FREE</p><p>--     NO NEGOTIATION NECESSARY</p>

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

221,000 KM

$15,900

+ tax & licensing
2017 GMC Sierra 1500

4x4, Long box, Auto, 3 Years Warranty available

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

4x4, Long box, Auto, 3 Years Warranty available

Auto Cross Inc.

10 Le Page Court (off Keele, south of Finch), Toronto, ON M3J 1Z9

416-398-5959

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,900

+ taxes & licensing

221,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1gtn2leh0hz112854

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 221,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Warranty

Warranty Available

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Cross Inc.

Auto Cross Inc.

10 Le Page Court (off Keele, south of Finch), Toronto, ON M3J 1Z9

416-398-XXXX

416-398-5959

416-275-0906
$15,900

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Cross Inc.

416-398-5959

2017 GMC Sierra 1500