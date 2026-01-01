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Front Heated Seats, Folding Rear Seats, Climate Control and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop thousands of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this car include:<br> <br>Brake Assist<br>Front Heated Seats<br>Folding Rear Seats<br>Climate Control<br>Speed-Sensitive Volume<br>Bluetooth Music<br>Touchscreen Display<br>GPS Navigation<br>Cruise Control<br>12V Outlet<br>Hands Free Device Connectivity<br>USB Input<br>Keyless Entry<br>Push Button Start<br>Passive Keyless Entry<br>Rear Window Defroster<br>Hill Assistance<br>Rear View Camera<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Warranty and protection plans available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.<br> <br>Stock # 99067

2017 Honda Fit

84,000 KM

Details Description Features

$18,990

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Honda Fit

EX-L Navi

Watch This Vehicle
13951248

2017 Honda Fit

EX-L Navi

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,990

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
84,000KM
VIN 3HGGK5H84HM103965

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 84,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Front Heated Seats, Folding Rear Seats, Climate Control and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop thousands of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this car include:

Brake Assist
Front Heated Seats
Folding Rear Seats
Climate Control
Speed-Sensitive Volume
Bluetooth Music
Touchscreen Display
GPS Navigation
Cruise Control
12V Outlet
Hands Free Device Connectivity
USB Input
Keyless Entry
Push Button Start
Passive Keyless Entry
Rear Window Defroster
Hill Assistance
Rear View Camera

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Warranty and protection plans available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.

Stock # 99067

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
GPS Navigation
Rear Window Defroster
Passive keyless entry
Front heated seats

Safety

Brake Assist

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Folding Rear Seats

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Additional Features

Speed-Sensitive Volume
12V outlet
USB Input
Touchscreen Display
Bluetooth Music
Hill Assistance
Hands Free Device Connectivity

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

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647-559-3297

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$18,990

+ taxes & licensing>

Clutch

647-559-3297

2017 Honda Fit