$27,190+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2017 Lexus NX
NX 200t F SPORT Series 3
2017 Lexus NX
NX 200t F SPORT Series 3
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$27,190
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
63,000KM
VIN JTJBARBZ4H2130043
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 63,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Lumbar Support
Rear View Camera
Rear Window Defroster
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Passive keyless entry
Front heated seats
Power Options
Power Passenger Seat
Safety
Brake Assist
Electric parking brake
Comfort
Climate Control
Seating
Power Driver Seat
Folding Rear Seats
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Additional Features
Speed-Sensitive Volume
12V outlet
USB Input
Rear Climate Vents
Dual Zone Front Climate control
Bluetooth Music
Hill Assistance
Hands Free Device Connectivity
One-Touch Windows
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
Call Dealer
647-559-XXXX(click to show)
$27,190
+ taxes & licensing>
Clutch
647-559-3297
2017 Lexus NX