2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

84,311 KM

$39,995

+ tax & licensing
$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

Frontier Fine Cars

416-759-2277

2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

E 400-ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED

2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

E 400-ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED

Location

Frontier Fine Cars

1261 Kennedy Rd, Unit A, Toronto, ON M1P 2L4

416-759-2277

$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

84,311KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6533592
  • Stock #: 097821
  • VIN: wddzf6gb1ha097821

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 84,311 KM

Vehicle Description

***EASY FINANCE APPROVALS***LOW LOW LOW KMS***NO ACCIDENTS***LEATHER-PANO ROOF-AWD-NAVI-BLUETOOTH-BACK UP CAM AND MORE! HANDSOME, AGGRESSIVE STYLING! FLAWLESS, SMOOTH, SPORTY RIDE FULL OF LUXURY. MECHANICALLY A+ DEPENDABLE, RELIABLE, COMFORTABLE, CLEAN INSIDE AND OUT. POWERFUL YET FUEL EFFICIENT ENGINE. CLASS LEADING CLA HANDLES VERY WELL WHEN DRIVING. LOOK COOL, CLASSY AND DRIVE IN STYLE AT THE SAME TIME! THIS CAR IS TRULY A LOOKER!

 

****Make this yours today BECAUSE YOU DESERVE IT****

 

WE HAVE SKILLED AND KNOWLEDGEABLE SALES STAFF WITH MANY YEARS OF EXPERIENCE SATISFYING ALL OUR CUSTOMERS NEEDS. THEY'LL WORK WITH YOU TO FIND THE RIGHT VEHICLE AND AT THE RIGHT PRICE YOU CAN AFFORD. WE GUARANTEE YOU WILL HAVE A PLEASANT SHOPPING EXPERIENCE THAT IS FUN, INFORMATIVE, HASSLE FREE AND NEVER HIGH PRESSURED. PLEASE DON'T HESITATE TO GIVE US A CALL OR VISIT OUR INDOOR SHOWROOM TODAY! WE'RE HERE TO SERVE YOU!!

 

***Financing***

 

We offer amazing financing options. Our Financing specialists can get you INSTANTLY approved for a car loan with the interest rates as low as 3.99% and $0 down (O.A.C). Additional financing fees may apply. Auto Financing is our specialty. Our experts are proud to say 100% APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED, FINANCE ANY CAR, ANY CREDIT, EVEN NO CREDIT! It's FREE TO APPLY and Our process is fast & easy. We can often get YOU AN approval and deliver your NEW car the SAME DAY.

 

***Price***

 

FRONTIER FINE CARS is known to be one of the most competitive dealerships within the Greater Toronto Area providing high quality vehicles at low price points. Prices are subject to change without notice. All prices are price of the vehicle plus HST & Licensing.

 

***Trade***

 

Have a trade? Well take it! We offer free appraisals for our valued clients that would like to trade in their old unit in for a new one.

 

***About us***

 

Frontier fine cars, offers a huge selection of vehicles in an immaculate INDOOR showroom. Our goal is to provide our customers WITH quality vehicles AT EXCELLENT prices with IMPECCABLE customer service. Not only do we sell vehicles, we always sell peace of mind!

 

Buy with confidence and call today 1-877-437-6074 or email us to book a test drive now! frontierfinecars@hotmail.com

 

Located @ 1261 Kennedy Rd Unit a in Scarborough

 

***NO REASONABLE OFFERS REFUSED***

 

Thank you for your consideration & we look forward to putting you in your next vehicle! Serving used cars Toronto, Scarborough, Pickering, Ajax, Oshawa, Whitby, Markham, Richmond Hill, Vaughn, Woodbridge, Mississauga, Trenton, Peterborough, Lindsay, Bowmanville, Oakville, Stouffville, Uxbridge, Sudbury, Thunder Bay,Timmins, Sault Ste. Marie, London, Kitchener, Brampton, Cambridge, Georgetown, St Catherines, Bolton, Orangeville, Hamilton, North York, Etobicoke, Kingston, Barrie, North Bay, Huntsville, Orillia

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Push Button Start
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
HD Radio
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
WiFi Hotspot
Automatic Parking

Frontier Fine Cars

Frontier Fine Cars

1261 Kennedy Rd, Unit A, Toronto, ON M1P 2L4

