2017 Mercedes-Benz GLS

$53,800 + taxes & licensing 1 0 2 , 5 3 7 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9368440

9368440 Stock #: PC8894

PC8894 VIN: 4JGDF7DE5HA937202

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # PC8894

Mileage 102,537 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Child Safety Door Locks Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Electronic Parking Brake Lane Keeping Assist Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Trip Odometer Compass STEERING WHEEL Cargo Area Light driver seat door pockets Drive mode selector Passenger Seat Suspension Air Suspension Media / Nav / Comm Phone HD Radio Radio: AM/FM Convenience Clock External temperature display Comfort HEATED Seating Upholstery: Leather Exterior Rear Privacy Glass Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside Mechanical Rear Stabilizer Bar Front stabilizer bar Push-Button Start Axle ratio: 3.27 Additional Features Rear Split 3 Third Row MP3 Playback 2 Ride Control 10 Trunk release low oil pressure digital odometer low fuel level PADDLE SHIFTER side mirrors auto on/off USB Radio data system Braking Assist Heated windshield washer jets HARD DRIVE one-touch open/close trailer stability control door unlock Active suspension Front integrated turn signals speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution Jack Vehicle immobilizer power folding sliding sunshade Multi-function display Auto Start/Stop Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent front seatback Post-Collision Safety System ABS: 4-wheel Anti-theft system: alarm Front airbags: dual Front seat type: bucket Gauge: tachometer Interior accents: wood-tone Side airbags: front Side mirror adjustments: power Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Steering wheel trim: leather Wheels: alloy Air filtration: active charcoal Front air conditioning zones: dual Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Knee airbags: driver Side curtain airbags: front Antenna type: diversity Satellite radio: SiriusXM Brake drying Front brake type: ventilated disc Rear brake type: ventilated disc Floor mat material: carpet Floor mats: front Cargo cover: retractable One-touch windows: 4 Power steering: variable/speed-proportional Reading lights: front Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating 4WD type: full time Exhaust: dual tip Rear spoiler color: body-color Rear seatbelts: 3-point Seatbelt force limiters: front Rear headrests: adjustable Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench Front shock type: gas Front suspension type: double wishbone Rear shock type: gas Rear suspension classification: independent Rear suspension type: multi-link Wireless data link: Bluetooth Spare tire size: temporary Tire type: all season Rear wiper: intermittent Center console trim: wood Dash trim: wood Door trim: wood Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener Liftgate window: fixed Door handle color: body-color Front bumper color: body-color Mirror color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Fuel economy display: MPG Child seat anchors: LATCH system Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar Driver seat: heated Front headrests: power adjustable Passenger seat: heated Third row headrests: adjustable Third row seat folding: power Driver adjustable suspension: height Front spring type: pneumatic Rear spring type: pneumatic Self leveling suspension Spare wheel type: steel Front wipers: rain sensing Parking sensors: front Front struts Suspension control: electronic Center console: front console with armrest and storage Storage: cargo tie-down anchors and hooks Impact sensor: battery disconnect Premium brand: harman/kardon Subwoofer: 1 Surround sound: 5.1 Memorized settings: 3 driver Armrests: front center Floor material: carpet Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic Emergency braking preparation Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth Power windows: lockout button Grille color: black Taillights: LED Crumple zones: front Phone: hands free Navigation system: hard drive Exhaust tip color: chrome Running boards: illuminated Driver attention alert system Seatbelt warning sensor: front Driver assistance app: roadside assistance Satellite communications: mbrace Side door type: soft close Total speakers: 13 Assist handle: front Touch-sensitive controls Window trim: chrome Daytime running lights: LED Emergency locking retractors: front Rear air conditioning: automatic climate control Rearview monitor: in dash Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping Skid plate(s): front Rear spoiler: roofline Exterior entry lights: puddle lamps Blind spot safety: sensor/alert Rear struts Third row seat type: 50-50 split bench Ambient lighting: color-adjustable Power door locks: auto-locking Rear brake diameter: 13.6 Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar Rear air conditioning zones: single Headlights: LED Rear seat folding Running board color: chrome Front brake diameter: 14.8 Alternator: 180 amps In-Dash CD: DVD audio Multi-function remote: panic alarm Pre-collision warning system: audible warning Camera system: surround view Lane deviation sensors Third row seatbelts: 3-point variable intermittent Cupholders: cooled Window defogger: rear Door sill trim: illuminated scuff plate Power outlet(s): 115V rear Watts: 830 Connected in-car apps: Facebook LAMP FAILURE Smart device app function: horn/light operation Yelp Ventilated Rearview mirror: auto-dimming Memory Card Slot Cornering iPod/iPhone single disc proximity entry system multi-function auto delay off tilt/slide fuel cut-off visual warning height reclining lock operation maintenance status maintenance due power glass voice operated 12V front auto high beam dimmer Active parking system: semi-automatic Google POIs Google search self-leveling vehicle location rear center with cupholders 12V rear 12V cargo area Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning Roof rails: aluminum Navigation data: real time traffic Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate power operated

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.