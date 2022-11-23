Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Mercedes-Benz GLS

102,537 KM

Details Description Features

$53,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$53,800

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

Contact Seller
2017 Mercedes-Benz GLS

2017 Mercedes-Benz GLS

Class GLS550, AWD, 7 PASS, AMG SPORT PKG, NIGHT PKG

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Mercedes-Benz GLS

Class GLS550, AWD, 7 PASS, AMG SPORT PKG, NIGHT PKG

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

  1. 9368440
  2. 9368440
  3. 9368440
  4. 9368440
  5. 9368440
  6. 9368440
  7. 9368440
  8. 9368440
  9. 9368440
  10. 9368440
Contact Seller

$53,800

+ taxes & licensing

102,537KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9368440
  • Stock #: PC8894
  • VIN: 4JGDF7DE5HA937202

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC8894
  • Mileage 102,537 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 MERCEDES BENZ GLS550 4MATIC | 4.7L TWIN-TURBO V8 | 449HP | 7 PASSENGER | AMG SPORT PACKAGE | NIGHT PACKAGE | PARKING ASSIST PACKAGE | REARVIEW CAMERA | LIGHTING PACKAGE | AIR SUSPENSION | ADAPTIVE DAMPING SYSTEM PLUS | MIRRORS PACKAGE | BLIND SPOT ASSISTANT | ACTIVE PARK ASSISTANT | COLLISION WARNING WITH BRAKE INTERVENTION | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | PADDLE SHIFTERS | PUSH TO START | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | HEATED SEATS FRONT AND REAR | NAVIGATION | HARMAN KARDON LOGIC 7 SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM | APPLE CARPLAY | ANDROID AUTO | HIGH-PERFORMANCE LED HEADLIGHTS







This 2017 Mercedes Benz GLS550 4MATIC comes in a Polar White exterior colour with a Black/Anthracite Nappa leather interior. Its powered by a 4.7-litre twin-turbo V8 producing 449-horsepower and 516 lb-ft of torque. The V8 is mated to a 9G-TRONIC 9-speed automatic transmission with shift paddles and 4MATIC all-wheel drive. This GLS550 also features the Night Package which adds Gloss Black exterior accents and 21 AMG cross-spoke wheels.







Stand out features include Harman Kardon LOGIC 7 Surround Sound System, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Multicolour Ambient Lighting, Blind Spot Assist, Lane Keeping Assist, Active LED headlights, Adaptive High Beam Assist, Adaptive Braking Technology, DYNAMIC SELECT, Electronic Stability System, Parking Pilot with Parking Assist, Rearview Camera, Heated Seats and much more.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Electronic Parking Brake
Lane Keeping Assist
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Compass
STEERING WHEEL
Cargo Area Light
driver seat
door pockets
Drive mode selector
Passenger Seat
Air Suspension
Phone
HD Radio
Radio: AM/FM
Clock
External temperature display
HEATED
Upholstery: Leather
Rear Privacy Glass
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start
Axle ratio: 3.27
Rear
Split
3
Third Row
MP3 Playback
2
Ride Control
10
Trunk release
low oil pressure
digital odometer
low fuel level
PADDLE SHIFTER
side mirrors
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Heated windshield washer jets
HARD DRIVE
one-touch open/close
trailer stability control
door unlock
Active suspension
Front
integrated turn signals
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Jack
Vehicle immobilizer
power folding
sliding sunshade
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
Post-Collision Safety System
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Interior accents: wood-tone
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Wheels: alloy
Air filtration: active charcoal
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Knee airbags: driver
Side curtain airbags: front
Antenna type: diversity
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Brake drying
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Cargo cover: retractable
One-touch windows: 4
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Exhaust: dual tip
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Rear headrests: adjustable
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
Front shock type: gas
Front suspension type: double wishbone
Rear shock type: gas
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Spare tire size: temporary
Tire type: all season
Rear wiper: intermittent
Center console trim: wood
Dash trim: wood
Door trim: wood
Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
Liftgate window: fixed
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Driver seat: heated
Front headrests: power adjustable
Passenger seat: heated
Third row headrests: adjustable
Third row seat folding: power
Driver adjustable suspension: height
Front spring type: pneumatic
Rear spring type: pneumatic
Self leveling suspension
Spare wheel type: steel
Front wipers: rain sensing
Parking sensors: front
Front struts
Suspension control: electronic
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Storage: cargo tie-down anchors and hooks
Impact sensor: battery disconnect
Premium brand: harman/kardon
Subwoofer: 1
Surround sound: 5.1
Memorized settings: 3 driver
Armrests: front center
Floor material: carpet
Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic
Emergency braking preparation
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Power windows: lockout button
Grille color: black
Taillights: LED
Crumple zones: front
Phone: hands free
Navigation system: hard drive
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Running boards: illuminated
Driver attention alert system
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Satellite communications: mbrace
Side door type: soft close
Total speakers: 13
Assist handle: front
Touch-sensitive controls
Window trim: chrome
Daytime running lights: LED
Emergency locking retractors: front
Rear air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rearview monitor: in dash
Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming
Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping
Skid plate(s): front
Rear spoiler: roofline
Exterior entry lights: puddle lamps
Blind spot safety: sensor/alert
Rear struts
Third row seat type: 50-50 split bench
Ambient lighting: color-adjustable
Power door locks: auto-locking
Rear brake diameter: 13.6
Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Rear air conditioning zones: single
Headlights: LED
Rear seat folding
Running board color: chrome
Front brake diameter: 14.8
Alternator: 180 amps
In-Dash CD: DVD audio
Multi-function remote: panic alarm
Pre-collision warning system: audible warning
Camera system: surround view
Lane deviation sensors
Third row seatbelts: 3-point
variable intermittent
Cupholders: cooled
Window defogger: rear
Door sill trim: illuminated scuff plate
Power outlet(s): 115V rear
Watts: 830
Connected in-car apps: Facebook
LAMP FAILURE
Smart device app function: horn/light operation
Yelp
Ventilated
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Memory Card Slot
Cornering
iPod/iPhone
single disc
proximity entry system
multi-function
auto delay off
tilt/slide
fuel cut-off
visual warning
height
reclining
lock operation
maintenance status
maintenance due
power glass
voice operated
12V front
auto high beam dimmer
Active parking system: semi-automatic
Google POIs
Google search
self-leveling
vehicle location
rear center with cupholders
12V rear
12V cargo area
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning
Roof rails: aluminum
Navigation data: real time traffic
Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate
power operated

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Platinum Cars Inc.

2017 Mercedes-Benz G...
 102,537 KM
$53,800 + tax & lic
2020 Mercedes-Benz C...
 36,786 KM
$44,800 + tax & lic
2018 Land Rover Rang...
 77,076 KM
$66,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

Call Dealer

416-510-XXXX

(click to show)

416-510-3333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory