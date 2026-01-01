Menu
<p>SUPER LOW KM! ONLY 115500 KM! S1 SEDAN! AUTO! POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS!</p><p>CRUISE CONTROL! A/C1 BLUE TOOTH! HEATED SEAT!  BACKUP CAMERA! PUSH START!</p><p>SMART KEY! AND MUCH MORE! LOCAL ONTARIO CAR WITH CLEAN TITLE! VERY GOOD</p><p>BODY AND PAINT! DRIVE NICE AND SMOOTH! NO ANY WARNIGN LIGHT ON! AS IS SALE!</p><p>CERTIFIABLE AT $599 EXTRA! APPOINTMENT NEEDED DUE TO TWO OFF SITE PARKING</p><p>STORAGE LOTS!</p><p>WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD</p><p>90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH,ON, M1K 4M3</p><p>416-356-8118   647-348-5885</p><p>WHYBUYNEW20102HOTMAIL.COM</p><p>WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA/VEHICLES/</p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p>

2017 Nissan Altima

115,500 KM

Details Description Features

$11,999

+ taxes & licensing
2017 Nissan Altima

4DR SDN I4 CVT 2.5 S

13491131

2017 Nissan Altima

4DR SDN I4 CVT 2.5 S

Location

Why Buy New Motors

90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3

416-356-8118

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Sale

$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
115,500KM
As Is Condition
VIN 1N4AL3AP9HC286598

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 115,500 KM

Vehicle Description

SUPER LOW KM! ONLY 115500 KM! S1 SEDAN! AUTO! POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS!

CRUISE CONTROL! A/C1 BLUE TOOTH! HEATED SEAT!  BACKUP CAMERA! PUSH START!

SMART KEY! AND MUCH MORE! LOCAL ONTARIO CAR WITH CLEAN TITLE! VERY GOOD

BODY AND PAINT! DRIVE NICE AND SMOOTH! NO ANY WARNIGN LIGHT ON! AS IS SALE!

CERTIFIABLE AT $599 EXTRA! APPOINTMENT NEEDED DUE TO TWO OFF SITE PARKING

STORAGE LOTS!

WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD

90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH,ON, M1K 4M3

416-356-8118   647-348-5885

WHYBUYNEW20102HOTMAIL.COM

WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA/VEHICLES/

 

 

 

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

