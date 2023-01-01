$24,998+ tax & licensing
2017 Subaru WRX
4dr Sdn Man Alloy /AWD /Spoiler / Back up Camera
Location
MSD Motors
109 Rexdale Blvd., Toronto, ON M9W 1P1
416-741-8880
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$24,998
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10522515
- Stock #: 2034
- VIN: JFIVA1A6XH9833734
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 173,725 KM
Vehicle Description
***AWD / ALLOY / SPOILER***
***Certified***
***3 Month or 5000km warranty Included***
***Accident Free***
***Carfax Link; https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=%2BSKjGS%2Fc7THk3dlM3aNILi%2F%2BMyplfFWi#recalls-section
*6 Speed Manuel Transmission Symmetrical Awd
*Air Cond.
*Power Windows / Tinted Windows
*Power Door Locks
*Power Mirrors / Heated Mirrors
*Power Trunk
*Traction Control
*Tilt Steering / Electric Power Steering
*Cruise Control
*Keyless Entry
*Am Fm Radio / SMX /AHA / PANDORA / DISC /BT/USB/IPOD/AUX
*Back up camera
*2-12v Power outlet
*Heated Seats
*17" Alloy wheels with 235/45/17 4.5mm all season Tires
*Fog Lamps
*Rear Spoiler
***CARFAX REPORT***CLEAN CARFAX REPORT--OUT OF PROVINCE--QUEBEC***
******************************************************************************************
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Warranty
Comfort
Convenience
Additional Features
