2017 Subaru WRX

173,725 KM

$24,998

+ tax & licensing
MSD Motors

416-741-8880

4dr Sdn Man Alloy /AWD /Spoiler / Back up Camera

Location

109 Rexdale Blvd., Toronto, ON M9W 1P1

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

173,725KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10522515
  • Stock #: 2034
  • VIN: JFIVA1A6XH9833734

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 173,725 KM

Vehicle Description

***AWD / ALLOY / SPOILER***

***Certified***

***3 Month or 5000km warranty Included***

***Accident Free***

***Carfax Link; https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=%2BSKjGS%2Fc7THk3dlM3aNILi%2F%2BMyplfFWi#recalls-section

*6 Speed Manuel Transmission Symmetrical Awd

*Air Cond.

*Power Windows / Tinted Windows

*Power Door Locks

*Power Mirrors / Heated Mirrors

*Power Trunk

*Traction Control

*Tilt Steering / Electric Power Steering

*Cruise Control

*Keyless Entry

*Am Fm Radio / SMX /AHA / PANDORA / DISC /BT/USB/IPOD/AUX

*Back up camera

*2-12v Power outlet

*Heated Seats

*17" Alloy wheels with 235/45/17 4.5mm all season Tires

*Fog Lamps

*Rear Spoiler

***CARFAX REPORT***CLEAN CARFAX REPORT--OUT OF PROVINCE--QUEBEC***

******************************************************************************************

Vehicle Features

Packages

Alloy / Spoiler / Back up Camera

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Included

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

MSD Motors

MSD Motors

109 Rexdale Blvd., Toronto, ON M9W 1P1

