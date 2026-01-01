Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span style=text-decoration: underline;><em><strong>***EASY FINANCE APPROVALS***GOOD CREDIT? BAD CREDIT? STUDENT? NEW TO THE COUNTRY? NO MATTER YOUR SITUATION WE HAVE A SOLUTION FOR YOU! WE APPROVE EVERYONE!</strong></em></span><span style=font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Open Sans, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif;>  <strong>***AWD***LEATHER***SUNROOF***NAVI***HEATED SEATS***ALLOYS***BACK UP CAM*** </strong></span>This 2017 Subaru WRX Sport-tech sedan offers thrilling turbocharged performance paired with Subaru’s legendary Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive for confident handling in all conditions. The Sport-tech trim adds premium touches like leather and suede sport seats, a power sunroof, navigation, and a premium audio system. Inside, you’ll also find heated front seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, Bluetooth connectivity, steering wheel-mounted controls, and a touchscreen infotainment system. Finished with sporty alloy wheels, a backup camera, keyless entry with push-button start, and a sport-tuned suspension, this WRX delivers an exciting yet practical driving experience with 127,882 kms.</p><p> </p><p><span style=background-color: #ffffff; color: #2c2c2c; font-family: Helvetica; font-size: 16px;>***Special Finance Price Advertised has $2000 finance credit, cash price may differ***</span></p><p> </p><p><span style=font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Open Sans, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif;>****Make this yours today BECAUSE YOU DESERVE IT****</span></p><p> </p><p><span style=font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Open Sans, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif;>We have skilled and knowledgeable sales staff with many years of experience satisfying all our customers needs. theyll work with you to find the right vehicle and at the right price you can afford. we guarantee you will have a pleasant shopping experience that is fun, informative, hassle free and never high pressured. please dont hesitate to give us a call or visit our indoor showroom today! were here to serve you!!</span></p><p> </p><p><span style=font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Open Sans, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif;>***Financing***</span></p><p> </p><p>We offer amazing financing options. Our Financing specialists can get you INSTANTLY approved for a car loan with the interest rates as low as 6.46% and $0 down and no payments for 6 months (O.A.C). Additional financing fees may apply. Auto Financing is our specialty. Our experts are proud to say 100% APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED, FINANCE ANY CAR, ANY CREDIT, EVEN NO CREDIT! Its FREE TO APPLY and Our process is fast & easy. We can often get YOU AN approval and deliver your NEW car the SAME DAY.</p><p> </p><p>***Price***</p><p> </p><p>FRONTIER FINE CARS is known to be one of the most competitive dealerships within the Greater Toronto Area providing high quality vehicles at low price points. Prices are subject to change without notice. All prices are price of the vehicle plus HST, Licensing & Safety Certification. <span style=font-family: Helvetica; font-size: 16px; -webkit-text-stroke-color: #000000; background-color: #ffffff;>DISCLAIMER: This vehicle is not Drivable as it is not Certified. All vehicles we sell are Drivable after certification, which is available for $799 but not manadatory.</span> </p><p> </p><p>***Trade*** Have a trade? Well take it! We offer free appraisals for our valued clients that would like to trade in their old unit in for a new one.</p><p> </p><p>***About us***</p><p> </p><p>Frontier fine cars, offers a huge selection of vehicles in an immaculate INDOOR showroom. Our goal is to provide our customers WITH quality vehicles AT EXCELLENT prices with IMPECCABLE customer service. Not only do we sell vehicles, we always sell peace of mind!</p><p> </p><p>Buy with confidence and call today 416-759-2277 or email us to book a test drive now! frontierfinecars@hotmail.com Located @ 1261 Kennedy Rd Unit a in Scarborough</p><p> </p><p>***NO REASONABLE OFFERS REFUSED***</p><p> </p><p>Thank you for your consideration & we look forward to putting you in your next vehicle! Serving used cars Toronto, Scarborough, Pickering, Ajax, Oshawa, Whitby, Markham, Richmond Hill, Vaughn, Woodbridge, Mississauga, Trenton, Peterborough, Lindsay, Bowmanville, Oakville, Stouffville, Uxbridge, Sudbury, Thunder Bay,Timmins, Sault Ste. Marie, London, Kitchener, Brampton, Cambridge, Georgetown, St Catherines, Bolton, Orangeville, Hamilton, North York, Etobicoke, Kingston, Barrie, North Bay, Huntsville, Orillia</p>

2017 Subaru WRX

127,882 KM

Details Description Features

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Subaru WRX

SPORT-TECH | AWD | LEATHER | SUNROOF | NAVI

Watch This Vehicle
13501172

2017 Subaru WRX

SPORT-TECH | AWD | LEATHER | SUNROOF | NAVI

Location

Frontier Fine Cars

1261 Kennedy Rd, Unit A, Toronto, ON M1P 2L4

416-759-2277

  1. 1769113211608
  2. 1769113212128
  3. 1769113212598
  4. 1769113213070
  5. 1769113213551
  6. 1769113214000
  7. 1769113214427
  8. 1769113214908
  9. 1769113215359
  10. 1769113215915
  11. 1769113216321
  12. 1769113216768
  13. 1769113217234
  14. 1769113217695
  15. 1769113218112
  16. 1769113218589
  17. 1769113219015
  18. 1769113219534
  19. 1769113219944
  20. 1769113220383
  21. 1769113220815
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $799
Sale

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
127,882KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JF1VA1L6XH8809100

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 127,882 KM

Vehicle Description

***EASY FINANCE APPROVALS***GOOD CREDIT? BAD CREDIT? STUDENT? NEW TO THE COUNTRY? NO MATTER YOUR SITUATION WE HAVE A SOLUTION FOR YOU! WE APPROVE EVERYONE!  ***AWD***LEATHER***SUNROOF***NAVI***HEATED SEATS***ALLOYS***BACK UP CAM*** This 2017 Subaru WRX Sport-tech sedan offers thrilling turbocharged performance paired with Subaru’s legendary Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive for confident handling in all conditions. The Sport-tech trim adds premium touches like leather and suede sport seats, a power sunroof, navigation, and a premium audio system. Inside, you’ll also find heated front seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, Bluetooth connectivity, steering wheel-mounted controls, and a touchscreen infotainment system. Finished with sporty alloy wheels, a backup camera, keyless entry with push-button start, and a sport-tuned suspension, this WRX delivers an exciting yet practical driving experience with 127,882 kms.

 

***Special Finance Price Advertised has $2000 finance credit, cash price may differ***

 

****Make this yours today BECAUSE YOU DESERVE IT****

 

We have skilled and knowledgeable sales staff with many years of experience satisfying all our customers needs. they'll work with you to find the right vehicle and at the right price you can afford. we guarantee you will have a pleasant shopping experience that is fun, informative, hassle free and never high pressured. please don't hesitate to give us a call or visit our indoor showroom today! we're here to serve you!!

 

***Financing***

 

We offer amazing financing options. Our Financing specialists can get you INSTANTLY approved for a car loan with the interest rates as low as 6.46% and $0 down and no payments for 6 months (O.A.C). Additional financing fees may apply. Auto Financing is our specialty. Our experts are proud to say 100% APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED, FINANCE ANY CAR, ANY CREDIT, EVEN NO CREDIT! It's FREE TO APPLY and Our process is fast & easy. We can often get YOU AN approval and deliver your NEW car the SAME DAY.

 

***Price***

 

FRONTIER FINE CARS is known to be one of the most competitive dealerships within the Greater Toronto Area providing high quality vehicles at low price points. Prices are subject to change without notice. All prices are price of the vehicle plus HST, Licensing & Safety Certification. DISCLAIMER: This vehicle is not Drivable as it is not Certified. All vehicles we sell are Drivable after certification, which is available for $799 but not manadatory. 

 

***Trade*** Have a trade? Well take it! We offer free appraisals for our valued clients that would like to trade in their old unit in for a new one.

 

***About us***

 

Frontier fine cars, offers a huge selection of vehicles in an immaculate INDOOR showroom. Our goal is to provide our customers WITH quality vehicles AT EXCELLENT prices with IMPECCABLE customer service. Not only do we sell vehicles, we always sell peace of mind!

 

Buy with confidence and call today 416-759-2277 or email us to book a test drive now! frontierfinecars@hotmail.com Located @ 1261 Kennedy Rd Unit a in Scarborough

 

***NO REASONABLE OFFERS REFUSED***

 

Thank you for your consideration & we look forward to putting you in your next vehicle! Serving used cars Toronto, Scarborough, Pickering, Ajax, Oshawa, Whitby, Markham, Richmond Hill, Vaughn, Woodbridge, Mississauga, Trenton, Peterborough, Lindsay, Bowmanville, Oakville, Stouffville, Uxbridge, Sudbury, Thunder Bay,Timmins, Sault Ste. Marie, London, Kitchener, Brampton, Cambridge, Georgetown, St Catherines, Bolton, Orangeville, Hamilton, North York, Etobicoke, Kingston, Barrie, North Bay, Huntsville, Orillia

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Frontier Fine Cars

Used 2022 Ford Mustang ECOBOOST PREMIUM | CLEAN CARFAX | LEATHER | LOW KM for sale in Toronto, ON
2022 Ford Mustang ECOBOOST PREMIUM | CLEAN CARFAX | LEATHER | LOW KM 84,200 KM $30,995 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Toyota Camry HYBRID LE | CLEAN CARFAX | PUSH BUTTON START | for sale in Toronto, ON
2021 Toyota Camry HYBRID LE | CLEAN CARFAX | PUSH BUTTON START | 37,500 KM $31,995 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Hyundai PALISADE ULTIMATE CALLIGRAPHY | LEATHER | SUNROOF | 7 PASS for sale in Toronto, ON
2021 Hyundai PALISADE ULTIMATE CALLIGRAPHY | LEATHER | SUNROOF | 7 PASS 66,720 KM $33,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Frontier Fine Cars

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Frontier Fine Cars

Frontier Fine Cars

1261 Kennedy Rd, Unit A, Toronto, ON M1P 2L4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-759-XXXX

(click to show)

416-759-2277

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Frontier Fine Cars

416-759-2277

2017 Subaru WRX