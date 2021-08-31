Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Tesla Model S

82,066 KM

Details Description Features

$79,786

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$79,786

+ taxes & licensing

CarStars

647-784-CARS

Contact Seller
2017 Tesla Model S

2017 Tesla Model S

100D, Enhanced Autopilot! No Accidents!

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Tesla Model S

100D, Enhanced Autopilot! No Accidents!

Location

CarStars

2655 Lawrence Ave East, Unit A1, Toronto, ON M1P 2S3

647-784-CARS

Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$79,786

+ taxes & licensing

82,066KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7691458
  • Stock #: 786213
  • VIN: 5YJSA1E23HF214449

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 786213
  • Mileage 82,066 KM

Vehicle Description

CarFax Clean, No Accidents! Long Range 100D Model! All Wheel Drive! Enhanced Autopilot! Air Suspension! Premium Connectivity with Internet access! Unlimited Super Charging! 0-60MPH in just 3.7 seconds!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Liftgate
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Anti-Theft System
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Seat Memory
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Air Suspension
Panoramic Roof
Dual Moonroof
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Navigation System
Power Folding Mirrors
Lane Departure Warning
Keyless Start
Active suspension
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
WiFi Hotspot
Cross-Traffic Alert
Automatic Parking
Lane Keeping Assist
Electric Motor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From CarStars

2018 Honda Odyssey T...
 138,786 KM
SOLD + tax & lic
2013 Hyundai Sonata ...
 149,027 KM
SOLD + tax & lic
2016 Honda CR-V SE A...
 108,872 KM
SOLD + tax & lic

Email CarStars

CarStars

CarStars

2655 Lawrence Ave East, Unit A1, Toronto, ON M1P 2S3

Call Dealer

647-784-XXXX

(click to show)

647-784-CARS

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory