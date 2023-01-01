Menu
2017 Toyota Corolla

109,949 KM

Details Description Features

$18,990

+ tax & licensing
$18,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2017 Toyota Corolla

2017 Toyota Corolla

LE W/ Heated Front Seats, Backup Camera

2017 Toyota Corolla

LE W/ Heated Front Seats, Backup Camera

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,990

+ taxes & licensing

109,949KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9543871
  Stock #: 16909
  VIN: 2T1BURHE4HC761844

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 16909
  • Mileage 109,949 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Keyless Entry
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Bluetooth
BACKUP CAMERA
Dynamic Radar Cruise Control
Automatic Headlamp System
USB & AUX PORTS
Pre-Collision System
60/40 Split Rear Seats
Automatic high beams
Toyota Safety Sense
Lane Departure Alert w/Steering Assist
6.1” Touch Panel Display Audio
Steering Wheel Audio & BT Controls
Pedestrian Detection System

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

