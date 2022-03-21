Menu
2017 Toyota Corolla iM

149,000 KM

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
Top Ten Auto

416-291-5559

PREOWNED CERTIFIED- REAR CAM HEATED SEATS

PREOWNED CERTIFIED- REAR CAM HEATED SEATS

Location

Top Ten Auto

4362 Sheppard Av East, Toronto, ON M1S 1T8

416-291-5559

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

149,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 8904601
  • Stock #: T-579
  • VIN: JTNKARJE1HJ547414

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 149,000 KM

Vehicle Description

What a pleasure to drive. Smooth fuel efficient 17 Toyota Corolla iM hatchback. Loaded up with automatic transmission full power group rear camera heated seats and privacy glass. New tires new brake and oil fully certified including the price. Best in class fuel economy, date to compare our Service and Prices trusted since 1998 by Canadians Coast to Coast. 

CAL US TODAY:

416-291-5559 or 647-350-AUTO

 

VUSITUS IN PERSON:

436 Sheppard Avenue East

 

VISIT US ONLINE:

TOPTENAUTO.ca

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Top Ten Auto

Top Ten Auto

Top Ten Auto

4362 Sheppard Av East, Toronto, ON M1S 1T8

416-291-5559

