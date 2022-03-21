$16,995+ tax & licensing
2017 Toyota Corolla iM
PREOWNED CERTIFIED- REAR CAM HEATED SEATS
Top Ten Auto
4362 Sheppard Av East, Toronto, ON M1S 1T8
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- VIN: JTNKARJE1HJ547414
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 149,000 KM
What a pleasure to drive. Smooth fuel efficient 17 Toyota Corolla iM hatchback. Loaded up with automatic transmission full power group rear camera heated seats and privacy glass. New tires new brake and oil fully certified including the price. Best in class fuel economy, date to compare our Service and Prices trusted since 1998 by Canadians Coast to Coast.
436 Sheppard Avenue East
TOPTENAUTO.ca
