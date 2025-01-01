$19,900+ taxes & licensing
2017 Volkswagen Beetle
REARCAM|PANOROOF|FENDER AUDIO
Location
Best Buy Auto
2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4
647-260-0371
Certified
$19,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Two Tone Beige/Brown
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 79,000 KM
Vehicle Description
PRICED TO SELL! VIN# 3VWJ17AT4HM625073, REAR VIEW CAMERA, FENDER PREMIUM AUDIO, POWER SUNROOF, ALLOY WHEELS, Cruise Cntrl., White on Two Tone Beige/Saddle Brown Leather, Leather Steering with Phone/Cruise/On-Board Computer Ctrls., Dual Climate Control, Heated Seats, Auto Dim Mirror, Radio/CD Player/AUX, Auto Headlights, Heated Outside Mirrors, Fog Lights, Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel, ABS, Brake Assist, Electronic Brake Force Distribution, Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, Stability Cntrl., Traction Cntrl., CARFAX Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!
FINANCING: 7.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)
Our Price Includes:
1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.
Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.
Trade-ins are welcome.
Thank you for your interest in our inventory!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
647-260-0371