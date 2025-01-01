Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>PRICED TO SELL! VIN# 3VWJ17AT4HM625073, REAR VIEW CAMERA, FENDER PREMIUM AUDIO, POWER SUNROOF, ALLOY WHEELS, Cruise Cntrl., White on Two Tone Beige/Saddle Brown Leather, Leather Steering with Phone/Cruise/On-Board Computer Ctrls., Dual Climate Control, Heated Seats, Auto Dim Mirror, Radio/CD Player/AUX, Auto Headlights, Heated Outside Mirrors, Fog Lights, Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel, ABS, Brake Assist, Electronic Brake Force Distribution, Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, Stability Cntrl., Traction Cntrl., CARFAX Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!<br> <br>FINANCING: 7.99%</p><p> APR (Annual Percentage Rate)<br> OAC (On Approved Credit)</p><p> Our Price Includes:</p><p> 1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.<br> 2.Administration Fee.<br> 3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).<br> 4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.<br> 5.OMVIC Fee.</p><p> Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.</p><p>Trade-ins are welcome.</p><p>Thank you for your interest in our inventory!</p>

2017 Volkswagen Beetle

79,000 KM

Details Description

$19,900

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Volkswagen Beetle

REARCAM|PANOROOF|FENDER AUDIO

Watch This Vehicle
13339899

2017 Volkswagen Beetle

REARCAM|PANOROOF|FENDER AUDIO

Location

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

  1. 1766189984273
  2. 1766189984707
  3. 1766189985083
  4. 1766189985496
  5. 1766189985905
  6. 1766189986286
  7. 1766189986694
  8. 1766189987067
  9. 1766189987468
  10. 1766189987845
  11. 1766189988261
  12. 1766189988678
  13. 1766189989104
  14. 1766189989497
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
79,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3VWJ17AT4HM625073

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Two Tone Beige/Brown
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 79,000 KM

Vehicle Description

PRICED TO SELL! VIN# 3VWJ17AT4HM625073, REAR VIEW CAMERA, FENDER PREMIUM AUDIO, POWER SUNROOF, ALLOY WHEELS, Cruise Cntrl., White on Two Tone Beige/Saddle Brown Leather, Leather Steering with Phone/Cruise/On-Board Computer Ctrls., Dual Climate Control, Heated Seats, Auto Dim Mirror, Radio/CD Player/AUX, Auto Headlights, Heated Outside Mirrors, Fog Lights, Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel, ABS, Brake Assist, Electronic Brake Force Distribution, Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, Stability Cntrl., Traction Cntrl., CARFAX Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!
 
FINANCING: 7.99%

 APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
 OAC (On Approved Credit)

 Our Price Includes:

 1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
 2.Administration Fee.
 3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
 4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
 5.OMVIC Fee.

 Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

Trade-ins are welcome.

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Best Buy Auto

Used 2017 Volkswagen Beetle REARCAM|PANOROOF|FENDER AUDIO for sale in Toronto, ON
2017 Volkswagen Beetle REARCAM|PANOROOF|FENDER AUDIO 79,000 KM $19,900 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Volkswagen Eos WOLFSBURG|PANOROOF|LEATHER|ALLOYS|PWR TOP for sale in Toronto, ON
2015 Volkswagen Eos WOLFSBURG|PANOROOF|LEATHER|ALLOYS|PWR TOP 142,000 KM $16,900 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Cadillac CT6 PLUG-IN HYBIRD|NAVI|360 CAM|DUAL DVD|NIGHT VISION for sale in Toronto, ON
2017 Cadillac CT6 PLUG-IN HYBIRD|NAVI|360 CAM|DUAL DVD|NIGHT VISION 180,000 KM $16,900 + tax & lic

Email Best Buy Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Best Buy Auto

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

647-260-XXXX

(click to show)

647-260-0371

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,900

+ taxes & licensing>

Best Buy Auto

647-260-0371

2017 Volkswagen Beetle