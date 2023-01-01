2018 Audi Q3

$28,999 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 9 4 , 4 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10471539

10471539 Stock #: 033177

033177 VIN: WA1GCCFS5JR033177

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 94,400 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Cruise Control Immobilizer Compass PERIMETER ALARM ashtray Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Roll-Up Cargo Cover Carpet Floor Trim Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Trunk/hatch auto-latch Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Valet Function 2 12V DC Power Outlets 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Redundant Digital Speedometer Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Cargo Area Concealed Storage Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Power Fuel Flap Locking Type Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access Mini Overhead Console and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Passenger Seat -inc: Fold Flat Leather Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Engine Compartment And Cargo Space Lights Safety Brake Assist Hill Descent Control Back-Up Camera Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags SIDEGUARD Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Audi parking system plus Front And Rear Parking Sensors Audi side assist Blind Spot Exterior DEEP TINTED GLASS Cornering Lights Body-coloured door handles CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Black grille w/chrome surround LED brakelights Body-Coloured Front Bumper Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade Roof Rack Rails Only Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Grey Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets Body-Coloured Bodyside Cladding and Body-Coloured Wheel Well Trim Aluminum Side Windows Trim Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Headlamps w/Delay-Off Mechanical 140 Amp Alternator Engine Oil Cooler Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential 68-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature 64 L Fuel Tank Axle Ratio: TBD Engine: 2.0 TFSI 4 Cylinder 200 HP Full-Time All-Wheel 480.0 Kgs Maximum Payload Media / Nav / Comm digital signal processor Window Grid Diversity Antenna Audio Theft Deterrent Streaming Audio 465w Premium Amplifier Additional Features GVWR: 2 220 kgs Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert Aluminum Door Panel Insert Front And Rear Fog Lamps Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake Front Vented Discs Aluminum Console Insert and Aluminum Interior Accents Front Cigar Lighters

