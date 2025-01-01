Menu
{ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED }

**THIS VEHICLE COMES FULLY CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY CERTIFICATE & SERVICED AT NO EXTRA COST**

**$0 DOWN...PRIME RATE FINANCING APPROVALS**o.a.c.

WE CAN FINANCE INTERNATIONAL STUDENTS, NEW IMMIGRANTS, WORK PERMITS, #9 SIN, AND PR RESIDENTS!

The 2018 BMW 430xi Coupe in Alpine White with striking red leather is where sophistication meets adrenaline. A true drivers machine, this two-door coupe delivers 248 horsepower from its TwinPower Turbo 2.0L engine, with xDrive all-wheel drive ensuring control in every season. Agile, athletic, and beautifully crafted, it embodies the essence of BMW performance and luxury. Experience elegance that commands attention and power that never compromises.

BMW 430xi Coupe The Ultimate Expression of Driving Pleasure.

2018 BMW 4 Series

160,000 KM

$17,777

+ taxes & licensing
2018 BMW 4 Series

430i xDrive COUPE-RED LEATHER-AWD

12908729

2018 BMW 4 Series

430i xDrive COUPE-RED LEATHER-AWD

Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

301 Weston Rd., Toronto, ON M6N 3P1

416-766-2277

$17,777

+ taxes & licensing

Used
160,000KM
VIN WBA4W5C50JAE43538

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # M25-304
  • Mileage 160,000 KM

Interior

Sport Seats
Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Electric Seats w/Driver Memory
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Interior Lock Disable
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Tracker System
Fixed Rear Windows
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
On-Board Navigation
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
12-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Cushion Extension and Power Rear Seat Easy Entry
12-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Cushion Extension and Power Rear Seat Easy Entry
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance

Exterior

Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
Clearcoat Paint
Perimeter/approach lights
High-Gloss Shadow Line
Light tinted glass
Black grille w/chrome surround
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert
Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents
Black Front Windshield Trim
Without Exterior Lines Designation

Mechanical

Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Regenerative 210 Amp Alternator
60 L Fuel Tank
90-Amp/Hr 900CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Dark Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Transmission: 8-Speed Sport Automatic w/Paddles
Engine: 2.0L 4 Cylinder TwinPower Turbo
2.81 Axle Ratio
Full-Time All-Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

9 SPEAKERS
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
HiFi Sound System
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Regular Amplifier
Audio Theft Deterrent
Real-Time Traffic Display

Safety

Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Pretensioners
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag

Additional Features

Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert
Piano Black Door Panel Insert
Residual Heat Recirculation and Console Ducts
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Piano Black Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Seat Integrated Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets

Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

301 Weston Rd., Toronto, ON M6N 3P1
Call Dealer

416-766-XXXX

(click to show)

416-766-2277

$17,777

Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

416-766-2277

2018 BMW 4 Series