Menu
Account
Sign In
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Was involved in an accident on 06/26/2021 with an estimated $0 of damage. On which a $0 claim was made.

2018 Chevrolet Cruze

113,336 KM

Details Description Features

$13,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Chevrolet Cruze

LT w/ Convenience & RS Pkg w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, Bluetooth

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Chevrolet Cruze

LT w/ Convenience & RS Pkg w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, Bluetooth

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
113,336KM
Used
VIN 1G1BE5SM4J7195321

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 113,336 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Was involved in an accident on 06/26/2021 with an estimated $0 of damage. On which a $0 claim was made.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Brake Assist
Rearview Camera
Hill start assist
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
6-speakers

Comfort

A/C

Convenience

Power Heated Mirrors

Additional Features

Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
12 V Power Outlet
7" Touch Screen
electronic stability control system
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2020 Volkswagen Passat Highline w/ Apple CarPlay & Android auto, Bluetooth, Rearview Cam for sale in Toronto, ON
2020 Volkswagen Passat Highline w/ Apple CarPlay & Android auto, Bluetooth, Rearview Cam 49,060 KM $24,990 + tax & lic
Used 2023 BMW X1 xDrive28i AWD w/ Apple CarPlay, Rearview Cam, Bluetooth for sale in Toronto, ON
2023 BMW X1 xDrive28i AWD w/ Apple CarPlay, Rearview Cam, Bluetooth 1,924 KM $49,990 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Chevrolet Cruze LT w/ Convenience & RS Pkg w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, Bluetooth for sale in Toronto, ON
2018 Chevrolet Cruze LT w/ Convenience & RS Pkg w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, Bluetooth 113,336 KM $13,990 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$13,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2018 Chevrolet Cruze