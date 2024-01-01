Menu
2018 Ford Transit 350

353,000 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford Transit 350

*REVCAM*POWER GROUP*PICTURES COMING SOON!!**

2018 Ford Transit 350

*REVCAM*POWER GROUP*PICTURES COMING SOON!!**

Location

Weston Motors Inc.

2353 Weston Road, Toronto, ON M9N 1Z8

416-248-2291

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $699

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

353,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FDBW7PM6JKA28492

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Commercial Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # A28492
  • Mileage 353,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Finance Options: TD Bank, Scotiabank, Royal Bank of Canada. Proud to be upstanding members of OMVIC, UCDA, BBB, Lubrico Warranty and CarProof. As per OMVIC regulations Vehicle is not drivable, and not certified. Certification is available for $699.00. Make The Right Choice & Buy Certified!! When purchasing Certification, a 6 month Powertrain Lubrico Warranty with $1000 coverage per claim is included!!***TAKE ANY VEHICLE TO YOUR MECHANIC PRIOR TO PURCHASE! THAT IS HOW CONFIDENT WE ARE! ****** IN-HOUSE FINANCING AVAILABLE! ALWAYS APPROVED! ****** CAR PROOF ON HAND!!!!

-REVCAM -POWER GROUP -PICTURES COMING SOON!!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Interior

Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

