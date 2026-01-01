$29,900+ taxes & licensing
2018 GMC Sierra 1500
DENALI|6.2L V8|NAVI|REARCAM|20in CHROME WHEELS
2018 GMC Sierra 1500
DENALI|6.2L V8|NAVI|REARCAM|20in CHROME WHEELS
Location
Best Buy Auto
2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4
647-260-0371
Certified
$29,900
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Burgundy
- Interior Colour Black Leather
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 161,000 KM
Vehicle Description
PRICED TO SELL! VIN: 3GTU2PEJ2JG251461, 6.2L V8 DENALI, NAVIGATION, REAR VIEW CAMERA, POWER SUNROOF, POWER RUNNING BOARDS, 20 in CHROME WHEELS, 8-inch IntelliLink Touchscreen, Ventilated & Heated Leather Seats with Power Adjustments, Heated Steering Wheel, Tonneau Cover, Bose Premium Stereo & Satellite RadioApple CarPlay and Android Auto CompatibleWireless Charging & USB PortsDual Climate Control & 110V Power OutletAdvanced Safety: LED Lights, Fog Lights, Keyless Entry, ABS, Traction Control, Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, Towing Package with 12,000 lbs Capacity, CARPROOF, Low Rate Financing for Good and Bad Credits Available.
FINANCING: 7.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)
Our Price Includes:
1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.
Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.
Trade-ins are welcome.
Thank you for your interest in our inventory!
Vehicle Features
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