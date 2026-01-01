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<p>PRICED TO SELL! VIN: 3GTU2PEJ2JG251461, 6.2L V8 DENALI, NAVIGATION, REAR VIEW CAMERA, POWER SUNROOF, POWER RUNNING BOARDS, 20 in CHROME WHEELS, 8-inch IntelliLink Touchscreen, Ventilated & Heated Leather Seats with Power Adjustments, Heated Steering Wheel, Tonneau Cover, Bose Premium Stereo & Satellite RadioApple CarPlay and Android Auto CompatibleWireless Charging & USB PortsDual Climate Control & 110V Power OutletAdvanced Safety: LED Lights, Fog Lights, Keyless Entry, ABS, Traction Control, Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, Towing Package with 12,000 lbs Capacity, CARPROOF, Low Rate Financing for Good and Bad Credits Available.</p><p> FINANCING: 7.99%</p><p> APR (Annual Percentage Rate)<br> OAC (On Approved Credit)</p><p> Our Price Includes:</p><p> 1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.<br> 2.Administration Fee.<br> 3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).<br> 4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.<br> 5.OMVIC Fee.</p><p> Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.</p><p>Trade-ins are welcome.</p><p>Thank you for your interest in our inventory!</p>

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

161,000 KM

Details Description Features

$29,900

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

DENALI|6.2L V8|NAVI|REARCAM|20in CHROME WHEELS

Watch This Vehicle
13970010

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

DENALI|6.2L V8|NAVI|REARCAM|20in CHROME WHEELS

Location

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,900

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
161,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3GTU2PEJ2JG251461

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 161,000 KM

Vehicle Description

PRICED TO SELL! VIN: 3GTU2PEJ2JG251461, 6.2L V8 DENALI, NAVIGATION, REAR VIEW CAMERA, POWER SUNROOF, POWER RUNNING BOARDS, 20 in CHROME WHEELS, 8-inch IntelliLink Touchscreen, Ventilated & Heated Leather Seats with Power Adjustments, Heated Steering Wheel, Tonneau Cover, Bose Premium Stereo & Satellite RadioApple CarPlay and Android Auto CompatibleWireless Charging & USB PortsDual Climate Control & 110V Power OutletAdvanced Safety: LED Lights, Fog Lights, Keyless Entry, ABS, Traction Control, Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, Towing Package with 12,000 lbs Capacity, CARPROOF, Low Rate Financing for Good and Bad Credits Available.

 FINANCING: 7.99%

 APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
 OAC (On Approved Credit)

 Our Price Includes:

 1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
 2.Administration Fee.
 3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
 4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
 5.OMVIC Fee.

 Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

Trade-ins are welcome.

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tow Hooks
Sliding Rear Window
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4
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$29,900

+ taxes & licensing>

Best Buy Auto

647-260-0371

2018 GMC Sierra 1500