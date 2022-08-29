$26,999+ tax & licensing
$26,999
+ taxes & licensing
CarStars
647-784-CARS
2018 Honda HR-V
2018 Honda HR-V
LX AWD • Low Milage! No Accidents!
Location
CarStars
2655 Lawrence Ave East, Unit A1, Toronto, ON M1P 2S3
647-784-CARS
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$26,999
+ taxes & licensing
39,633KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9059131
- Stock #: 786255
- VIN: 3CZRU6H3XJM104968
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 39,633 KM
Vehicle Description
Low mileage! One Owner! CarFax Clean, No Accidents! All Wheel Drive! Heated Seats! Back Up Camera! OEM Remote Starter! Low No haggle price! Financing Available! Certified! Licensing and HST are Extra. OMVIC registered, UCDA member. Buy with confidence! Call as 647-784-CARS to book an appointment to see this beauty today!
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Climate Control
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
CarStars
2655 Lawrence Ave East, Unit A1, Toronto, ON M1P 2S3