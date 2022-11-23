Menu
2018 Hyundai Elantra

63,644 KM

Details Description Features

$25,590

+ tax & licensing
$25,590

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2018 Hyundai Elantra

2018 Hyundai Elantra

GT Sport W/ CarPlay, Wireless Charging, Pano Sunroof

2018 Hyundai Elantra

GT Sport W/ CarPlay, Wireless Charging, Pano Sunroof

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,590

+ taxes & licensing

63,644KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9441063
  • Stock #: 15306
  • VIN: KMHH55LC1JU076873

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 15306
  • Mileage 63,644 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Dual-zone Climate Control
60/40 split folding rear seats
WIRELESS CHARGING PAD
Panoramic Sunroof
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
8-way power adjustable drivers seat
Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
Blind Spot Detection
USB & AUX PORTS
Proximity Keyless Entry
Heated Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
8" TOUCHSCREEN DISPLAY
Pushbutton Start
Sport Bolstered Leather Seats

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

