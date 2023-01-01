Menu
2018 Hyundai Tucson

114,037 KM

Details Description Features

$24,995

+ tax & licensing
$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

Frontier Fine Cars

416-759-2277

2018 Hyundai Tucson

2018 Hyundai Tucson

2.0L SE AWD

2018 Hyundai Tucson

2.0L SE AWD

Location

Frontier Fine Cars

1261 Kennedy Rd, Unit A, Toronto, ON M1P 2L4

416-759-2277

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

114,037KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 10539234
  Stock #: 727321
  VIN: KM8J3CA49JU727321

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 114,037 KM

Vehicle Description

***EASY FINANCE APPROVALS***AWD***LEATHER***PANORAMA SUNROOF***BLUETOOTH***HEATED STEERING WHEEL***BACK UP CAM***AND MORE! THE 2018 HYUNDAI TUCSON GLSE IS AN EXCEPTIONAL COMPACT SUV THAT COMBINES COMFORT, VERSATILITY, AND STYLE. WITH ITS SLEEK PROFILE, BOLD GRILLE, AND STYLISH LED HEADLIGHTS, THE TUCSON GLSE STANDS OUT ON THE ROAD. STEP INSIDE, AND YOU'LL DISCOVER A WELL-DESIGNED CABIN WITH PREMIUM MATERIALS AND A SPACIOUS LAYOUT. THE GLSE TRIM LEVEL OFFERS A RANGE OF ADVANCED FEATURES, INCLUDING A RESPONSIVE INFOTAINMENT SYSTEM WITH A TOUCHSCREEN DISPLAY, A REARVIEW CAMERA, HEATED FRONT SEATS, AND DUAL-ZONE AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL. SAFETY FEATURES ARE ALSO ABUNDANT, WITH LANE DEPARTURE WARNING, BLIND-SPOT MONITORING, AND REAR CROSS-TRAFFIC ALERT SYSTEMS. UNDER THE HOOD, THE TUCSON GLSE PACKS A PUNCH WITH ITS CAPABLE 2.0-LITER FOUR-CYLINDER ENGINE, OFFERING SMOOTH ACCELERATION AND IMPRESSIVE FUEL EFFICIENCY. OVERALL, THE 2018 HYUNDAI TUCSON GLSE IS A RELIABLE AND STYLISH SUV THAT DELIVERS A COMFORTABLE RIDE, ADVANCED TECHNOLOGY, AND SAFETY FEATURES THAT MAKE IT AN EXCELLENT CHOICE FOR MODERN DRIVERS.

 

****Make this yours today BECAUSE YOU DESERVE IT****

 

WE HAVE SKILLED AND KNOWLEDGEABLE SALES STAFF WITH MANY YEARS OF EXPERIENCE SATISFYING ALL OUR CUSTOMERS NEEDS. THEY'LL WORK WITH YOU TO FIND THE RIGHT VEHICLE AND AT THE RIGHT PRICE YOU CAN AFFORD. WE GUARANTEE YOU WILL HAVE A PLEASANT SHOPPING EXPERIENCE THAT IS FUN, INFORMATIVE, HASSLE FREE AND NEVER HIGH PRESSURED. PLEASE DON'T HESITATE TO GIVE US A CALL OR VISIT OUR INDOOR SHOWROOM TODAY! WE'RE HERE TO SERVE YOU!!

 

***Financing***

We offer amazing financing options. Our Financing specialists can get you INSTANTLY approved for a car loan with the interest rates as low as 3.99% and $0 down (O.A.C). Additional financing fees may apply. Auto Financing is our specialty. Our experts are proud to say 100% APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED, FINANCE ANY CAR, ANY CREDIT, EVEN NO CREDIT! It's FREE TO APPLY and Our process is fast & easy. We can often get YOU AN approval and deliver your NEW car the SAME DAY.

 

***Price***

FRONTIER FINE CARS is known to be one of the most competitive dealerships within the Greater Toronto Area providing high quality vehicles at low price points. Prices are subject to change without notice. All prices are price of the vehicle plus HST, Licensing & Safety Certification. DISCLAIMER: This vehicle is not Drivable as it is not Certified. All vehicles we sell are Drivable after certification, which is available for $695 but not manadatory. 

 

***Trade***

Have a trade? Well take it! We offer free appraisals for our valued clients that would like to trade in their old unit in for a new one.

 

***About us***

Frontier fine cars, offers a huge selection of vehicles in an immaculate INDOOR showroom. Our goal is to provide our customers WITH quality vehicles AT EXCELLENT prices with IMPECCABLE customer service. Not only do we sell vehicles, we always sell peace of mind! Buy with confidence and call today 1-877-437-6074 or email us to book a test drive now! frontierfinecars@hotmail.com Located @ 1261 Kennedy Rd Unit a in Scarborough

 

***NO REASONABLE OFFERS REFUSED***

 

Thank you for your consideration & we look forward to putting you in your next vehicle! Serving used cars Toronto, Scarborough, Pickering, Ajax, Oshawa, Whitby, Markham, Richmond Hill, Vaughn, Woodbridge, Mississauga, Trenton, Peterborough, Lindsay, Bowmanville, Oakville, Stouffville, Uxbridge, Sudbury, Thunder Bay,Timmins, Sault Ste. Marie, London, Kitchener, Brampton, Cambridge, Georgetown, St Catherines, Bolton, Orangeville, Hamilton, North York, Etobicoke, Kingston, Barrie, North Bay, Huntsville, Orillia

DISCLAIMER: This vehicle is not Drivable as it is not Certified. All vehicles we sell are Drivable after certification, which is available for $695

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Frontier Fine Cars

Frontier Fine Cars

1261 Kennedy Rd, Unit A, Toronto, ON M1P 2L4

