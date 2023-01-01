Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Jaguar E-Type

69,000 KM

Details Description Features

$38,750

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$38,750

+ taxes & licensing

BELL AUTO INC.

1-877-378-8581

Contact Seller
2018 Jaguar E-Type

2018 Jaguar E-Type

First Edition, HeadsUpDisply, Navi, Pano, BackUpCam, AmbientLight, OnStar, SatelliteRadio

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Jaguar E-Type

First Edition, HeadsUpDisply, Navi, Pano, BackUpCam, AmbientLight, OnStar, SatelliteRadio

Location

BELL AUTO INC.

1127 Finch Ave., Toronto, ON M3J 2E8

1-877-378-8581

  1. 9816166
  2. 9816166
  3. 9816166
  4. 9816166
  5. 9816166
  6. 9816166
Contact Seller

$38,750

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
69,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9816166
  • Stock #: 12153

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 12153
  • Mileage 69,000 KM

Vehicle Description

FULLY LOADED, PERFECT CONDITION, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, ACTIVE BLIND-SPOT ASSIST, HEAD-UP DISPLAY, BACK-UP CAMERA, ALL WHEEL DRIVE, ACTIVE PARKING ASSIST, SATELLITE RADIO, ONSTAR, LANE DEPARTURE ASSIST, COLLISION PREVENTION, ANTI-LOCK BRAKES (ABS), PUSH START, HEATED SEATS, LEATHER INTERIOR, MEMORY SEATS, POWER SEAT, POWER REAR-HATCH, DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL, SPOILER, BUCKET SEAT, CRUISE CONTROL, 5-PASSANGER, ADJUSTABLE STEERING WHEEL, POWER LIFT GATES, AIR BAG, AIR CONDITIONING, AIRBAG FRONT LEFT, ALLOY WHEELS, AMBIENT LIGHT, BLUETOOTH, CARGO COVER, CENTER ARM REST, CHILD-SAFETY LOCKS, DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS, DIGITAL CLOCK, DIGITAL/ANALOG DISPLAY, DRIVER FOOT REST, DRIVER SIDE AIRBAG, DUAL AIRBAG, FOG LIGHTS, FRONT MAP LIGHTS, FULL CARPET FLOOR, GLOVE BOX, HD RADIO, HARD TOP, LANE DEPARTURE WARNING , LEATHER WRAP WHEEL, MP3 CAPABILITY, MAP LIGHTS, POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, POWER STEERING, RAIN SENSOR WIPERS, REAR AIR CONDITIONING, REAR CHILD SAFETY LOCKS, REAR CUPHOLDER, REAR DEFOGGER, REAR DEFROSTER, REAR WINDOW WIPER, TILT WHEEL, TINTED WINDOWS, TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM, TRACTION CONTROL, TRIP COMPUTER, TRIP ODOMETER, TURBO CHARGED, VOCAL ASSIST TELEMATICS, VOICE COMMAND AND MUCH MORE. This 2018 Jaguar E-PACE First Edition , comes in EXCELLENT Showroom condition. Financing Available, we provide affordable payments and low interest rates. *** 100-point inspection & detailed corner to corner*** CERTIFICATION * All vehicles can be certified for an additional $399, if not Certified, then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable and Not Certified. FINANCING AVAILABLE * We accept No Credit! New Credit! Bad Credit! Bankruptcy! New Immigrants! Student! and more!! TRADE * Do you have a Trade-in? We offer the most accurate vehicle evaluation report for your trade. (INSTANT CASH OFFER) BELL AUTO * is a trusted family owned and operated business that has been serving loyal clients since 1999. Know your dealership, trust your dealer, purchase with complete peace of mind from Bell Auto Toronto Used car dealership. We pride ourselves in providing the highest level of customer service in the industry. We are an authorized repair facility accepted by warranty companies with certified licensed technicians on site with the most up to date computer diagnostic tools. REPUTATION * Buy with confidence from an A+ rated dealer on the Better Business Bureau since 2004 , 8 year winner of Consumer Choice Awards for the Best Pre-Owned Dealership in the GTA & the surrounding areas, Reader's Choice Diamond Award Winner for the outstanding dealership by the readers of the North York Mirror. We pride ourselves on having over 900 reviews with a 4.7 rating on Google and Facebook. COME IN TO TEST DRIVE THIS QUALITY VEHICLE, DON'T MISS OUT ON DRIVING YOUR DREAM CAR TODAY!! CONTACT * For more information please feel free to visit us at 1127 Finch Ave West, North York, ON or online at www.bellauto.ca. We serve clients in Toronto, North York, Vaughan, Markham, Brampton, Mississauga, Ajax, Pickering, Oakville, Milton & the Surrounding GTA!! #2018Jaguar# # JaguarEPace # #2018 E-PACE # # EPaceFirstEdition # # JaguarEPaceFirstEdition # #2018 JaguarEPaceFirstEdition # Although every effort is made to ensure that the information provided to you is accurate and up to date; we do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions and or typography mistakes found on all of our pages, prices may change without notice, to ensure that you get the most updated information dont hesitate to call the store, or email us!!!

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
tinted windows

Safety

Traction Control
Onstar
Back-Up Camera
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
air bag
Lane Departure Warning
Rear child safety locks
DUAL AIRBAG
Lane Departure Assist

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
Trip Computer
Map Lights
Navigation System
Cargo Cover
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Digital clock
glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Rear cupholder
Digital/Analog Display

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Bucket Seat

Comfort

Rear Air Conditioning
Dual Climate Control
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
HD Radio

Convenience

Rain sensor wipers
Rear defogger

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Tilt Wheel
Fully loaded
Hard Top
Power Lift Gates
TURBO CHARGED
Center Arm Rest
MP3 Capability
PUSH START
Voice Command
Driver Side Airbag
VOCAL ASSIST TELEMATICS
AIRBAG FRONT LEFT
Active Parking Assist
COLLISION PREVENTION
Full Carpet floor
AMBIENT LIGHT
Active Blind-Spot Assist
5-Passanger
Power Rear-Hatch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From BELL AUTO INC.

2019 Toyota C-HR Bac...
 26,000 KM
$28,950 + tax & lic
2016 Nissan Rogue S,...
 142,000 KM
$14,750 + tax & lic
2018 Jaguar E-Type F...
 69,000 KM
$38,750 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Test Drive Delivery
Additional Options from BELL AUTO INC.
Video Calls
Home Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email BELL AUTO INC.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
BELL AUTO INC.

BELL AUTO INC.

1127 Finch Ave., Toronto, ON M3J 2E8

Call Dealer

1-877-378-XXXX

(click to show)

1-877-378-8581

Alternate Numbers
416-736-8880
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory