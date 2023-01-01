2018 Jaguar E-Type

$38,750 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 6 9 , 0 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 9816166

9816166 Stock #: 12153

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # 12153

Mileage 69,000 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Spoiler Daytime Running Lights Rear Window Wiper tinted windows Safety Traction Control Onstar Back-Up Camera TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks air bag Lane Departure Warning Rear child safety locks DUAL AIRBAG Lane Departure Assist Power Options Power Mirrors Power Locks POWER SEAT Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Trip Odometer Rear Defroster Trip Computer Map Lights Navigation System Cargo Cover HEAD-UP DISPLAY Digital clock glove box Driver foot rest Front map lights Rear cupholder Digital/Analog Display Mechanical Power Steering All Wheel Drive Seating Heated Seats Leather Interior Memory Seats Bucket Seat Comfort Rear Air Conditioning Dual Climate Control Adjustable Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Satellite Radio HD Radio Convenience Rain sensor wipers Rear defogger Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Tilt Wheel Fully loaded Hard Top Power Lift Gates TURBO CHARGED Center Arm Rest MP3 Capability PUSH START Voice Command Driver Side Airbag VOCAL ASSIST TELEMATICS AIRBAG FRONT LEFT Active Parking Assist COLLISION PREVENTION Full Carpet floor AMBIENT LIGHT Active Blind-Spot Assist 5-Passanger Power Rear-Hatch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.