$26,950+ taxes & licensing
2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar
P380 S AWD | Nav | Pano roof | Leather | CarPlay
2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar
P380 S AWD | Nav | Pano roof | Leather | CarPlay
Location
Autorama
1205 Finch Ave. W., Toronto, ON M3J 2E8
416-739-7262
Certified
$26,950
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # RC489
- Mileage 83,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Cash Price: $28,950 Finance Price: $26,950
Clean CarFax. 19-inch alloy wheels | All-Wheel Drive (AWD) | Panoramic power sunroof | Premium leather seating surfaces | 10-way power-adjustable front seats with driver memory | Heated front seats | Heated steering wheel | Touch Pro Duo infotainment system with dual 10-inch touchscreens | Navigation System | Meridian premium audio system | Apple CarPlay & Android Auto compatibility | Blind Spot Monitor | Lane Keep Assist | Automatic Emergency Braking | Driver Condition Monitor | Traffic Sign Recognition | Dual-zone automatic climate control | Keyless entry with push-button start | Power tailgate | Rearview camera | Bluetooth connectivity. 3.0L Supercharged V6 engine (380HP) with 8-speed automatic transmission. Smooth Eco Comfort. Extended warranty options available. Trades are welcome. Financing for all credit types. Same-day approval. 125-point inspection completed. Detailed from corner to corner. Over 250 high-quality used vehicles available at the lowest prices for you to choose from. All vehicles are indoors. Visit us rain or shine.Call us to book a test drive: 416-739-7262
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Visit our showroom: 1205 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M3J 2E8————————————————————————————Pricing Best Priced Dealer Award Winner for consecutive years. No admin or hidden fees. Prices exclude HST and licensing. Although every effort is made to ensure accuracy, Autorama is not responsible for typographical errors, omissions, or changes. Please verify all details in person. All vehicles can be Certified for an additional $999. If not Certified, as per OMVIC Regulations, the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable and not Certified. Special pricing is not available to commercial, dealer, or exporting purchasers.————————————————————————————FinancingWe welcome all credit types (no credit, new to the country, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, collections, and others). We offer $0 down and no payment for up to 6 months on approved credits. Want to get started now? Apply for a car loan online. Same-day auto finance approvals and same-day delivery are available for qualified customers. Financing programs are available for an additional $999. Our team works with a wide network of banks and lenders to help secure the best possible approval tailored to your situation.———————————————————————————Vehicle Review
The 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar P380 S is a masterclass in avant-garde British design and thrilling performance, offering an incredibly sophisticated midsize luxury SUV experience. Its sleek, aerodynamic profile—highlighted by flush deployable door handles and a striking floating roofline—ensures it turns heads anywhere in the GTA. The exquisite cabin is a sanctuary of modern luxury, featuring a panoramic sunroof, premium leather seating, and the cutting-edge Touch Pro Duo system with dual 10-inch screens seamlessly integrating Navigation and smartphone connectivity. Powered by a potent 3.0L Supercharged V6 engine producing a robust 380 horsepower, and paired with an advanced All-Wheel Drive system, the Velar delivers exhilarating acceleration and supreme confidence in all Ontario weather conditions. Complete with a premium Meridian audio system, heated seats, and a suite of advanced safety features like a Blind Spot Monitor and Lane Keep Assist, the Velar P380 S represents the perfect fusion of breathtaking style and everyday capability. We have a wide selection of used Land Rover Range Rover Velar to help you choose.————————————————————————————WarrantyThis vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with a variety of terms and coverage options. Ask us anytime, we’ll help you choose the plan that’s right for you.————————————————————————————Trade-In / AppraisalHave a vehicle to trade? We pay top dollar for trades, any vehicle, any condition. Bring your trade for a free appraisal when you visit us or you can apply for————— ———————————————————————Visit / Showroom InfoVisit our indoor showroom (rain or shine) at:
Autorama 1205 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M3J 2E8
Call us at 416-739-7262 to book a test drive or ask questions.————————————————————————————Who we areAutorama is Toronto’s trusted, award-winning used car dealership, offering over 250 hand-picked vehicles at the lowest prices. We’re committed to exceptional service and have proudly served Toronto, Mississauga, Brampton, and the GTA for over 25 years — and with our full indoor showroom, you can visit us rain or shine.————————————————————————————Disclaimers
- Prices exclude HST and licensing.
- Prices, rates, and payments are subject to change without notice.
- Advertised price includes a $2,000 finance credit. Cash price may differ.
- All vehicles come standard with one key. Additional keys may be purchased at the time of sale.
- Although every effort is made to ensure accuracy, Autorama is not responsible for typographical errors, omissions, or changes. Please verify all details with your Sales & Finance Specialist.
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