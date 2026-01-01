2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar

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<div style=margin-bottom: 15px;><p data-path-to-node=1>Cash Price: $28,950 Finance Price: $26,950</p></div><div style=margin-bottom: 15px;><p data-path-to-node=2>Clean CarFax. 19-inch alloy wheels | All-Wheel Drive (AWD) | Panoramic power sunroof | Premium leather seating surfaces | 10-way power-adjustable front seats with driver memory | Heated front seats | Heated steering wheel | Touch Pro Duo infotainment system with dual 10-inch touchscreens | Navigation System | Meridian premium audio system | Apple CarPlay & Android Auto compatibility | Blind Spot Monitor | Lane Keep Assist | Automatic Emergency Braking | Driver Condition Monitor | Traffic Sign Recognition | Dual-zone automatic climate control | Keyless entry with push-button start | Power tailgate | Rearview camera | Bluetooth connectivity. 3.0L Supercharged V6 engine (380HP) with 8-speed automatic transmission. Smooth Eco Comfort. Extended warranty options available. Trades are welcome. Financing for all credit types. Same-day approval. 125-point inspection completed. Detailed from corner to corner. Over 250 high-quality used vehicles available at the lowest prices for you to choose from. All vehicles are indoors. Visit us rain or shine.</p></div><div style=margin-bottom: 15px;>Call us to book a test drive: <a href=tel:4167397262>416-739-7262</a><br>Get pre-approved for your car loan in a minute: <a href=https://www.autorama.ca/financing/>Apply for Used Car Financing</a><br>Visit our showroom: 1205 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M3J 2E8</div><div style=margin-top: 15px; margin-bottom: 15px;>————————————————————————————</div><h3 style=margin-bottom: 5px; margin-top: 0;>Pricing </h3><div style=margin-bottom: 15px;>Best Priced Dealer Award Winner for consecutive years. No admin or hidden fees. Prices exclude HST and licensing. Although every effort is made to ensure accuracy, Autorama is not responsible for typographical errors, omissions, or changes. Please verify all details in person. <span style=text-decoration: underline;>All vehicles can be Certified for an additional $999</span>. If not Certified, as per OMVIC Regulations, the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable and not Certified. Special pricing is not available to commercial, dealer, or exporting purchasers.</div><div style=margin-top: 15px; margin-bottom: 15px;>————————————————————————————</div><h3 style=margin-bottom: 5px; margin-top: 0;>Financing</h3><div style=margin-bottom: 15px;>We welcome all credit types (no credit, new to the country, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, collections, and others). We offer $0 down and no payment for up to 6 months on approved credits. Want to get started now? Apply for a <a href=https://www.autorama.ca/financing/?utm_source=vdpdesc&utm_medium=vdpdesc>car loan online</a>. Same-day auto finance approvals and same-day delivery are available for qualified customers. Financing programs are available for an additional $999.  Our team works with a wide network of banks and lenders to help secure the best possible approval tailored to your situation.</div><div style=margin-top: 15px; margin-bottom: 15px;>———————————————————————————</div><h3 style=margin-bottom: 5px; margin-top: 0;>Vehicle Review</h3><div style=margin-bottom: 15px;><p data-path-to-node=12>The 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar P380 S is a masterclass in avant-garde British design and thrilling performance, offering an incredibly sophisticated midsize luxury SUV experience. Its sleek, aerodynamic profile—highlighted by flush deployable door handles and a striking floating roofline—ensures it turns heads anywhere in the GTA. The exquisite cabin is a sanctuary of modern luxury, featuring a panoramic sunroof, premium leather seating, and the cutting-edge Touch Pro Duo system with dual 10-inch screens seamlessly integrating Navigation and smartphone connectivity. Powered by a potent 3.0L Supercharged V6 engine producing a robust 380 horsepower, and paired with an advanced All-Wheel Drive system, the Velar delivers exhilarating acceleration and supreme confidence in all Ontario weather conditions. Complete with a premium Meridian audio system, heated seats, and a suite of advanced safety features like a Blind Spot Monitor and Lane Keep Assist, the Velar P380 S represents the perfect fusion of breathtaking style and everyday capability. We have a wide selection of used Land <a href=https://www.autorama.ca/vehicles?dsp_model=394493 target=_blank rel=noopener>Rover Range Rover Velar</a> to help you choose.</p></div><div style=margin-top: 15px; margin-bottom: 15px;>————————————————————————————</div><h3 style=margin-bottom: 5px; margin-top: 0;>Warranty</h3><div style=margin-bottom: 15px;>This vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with a variety of terms and coverage options. Ask us anytime, we’ll help you choose the plan that’s right for you.</div><div style=margin-top: 15px; margin-bottom: 15px;>————————————————————————————</div><h3 style=margin-bottom: 5px; margin-top: 0;>Trade-In / Appraisal</h3><div style=margin-bottom: 15px;>Have a vehicle to trade? We pay top dollar for trades, any vehicle, any condition. Bring your trade for a free appraisal when you visit us or you can apply for</div><div style=margin-top: 15px; margin-bottom: 15px;>————— ———————————————————————</div><h3 style=margin-bottom: 5px; margin-top: 0;>Visit / Showroom Info</h3><div style=margin-bottom: 15px;>Visit our indoor showroom (rain or shine) at:<br>Autorama 1205 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M3J 2E8<br>Call us at <a href=tel:4167397262>416-739-7262</a> to book a test drive or ask questions.</div><div style=margin-top: 15px; margin-bottom: 15px;>————————————————————————————</div><h3 style=margin-bottom: 5px; margin-top: 0;>Who we are</h3><div style=margin-bottom: 15px;>Autorama is Toronto’s trusted, award-winning <a href=https://www.autorama.ca/?utm_source=vdpdesc&utm_medium=vdpdesc>used car dealership</a>, offering over 250 hand-picked vehicles at the lowest prices. We’re committed to exceptional service and have proudly served Toronto, Mississauga, Brampton, and the GTA for over 25 years — and with our full indoor showroom, you can visit us rain or shine.</div><div style=margin-top: 15px; margin-bottom: 15px;>————————————————————————————</div><h3 style=margin-bottom: 5px; margin-top: 0;>Disclaimers</h3><ul style=margin-top: 0; padding-left: 20px;><li><span data-olk-copy-source=MessageBody>Prices exclude HST and licensing.</span></li></ul><ul style=margin-top: 0; padding-left: 20px;><li data-ogsc= data-olk-copy-source=MessageBody>Prices, rates, and payments are subject to change without notice.</li></ul><ul style=margin-top: 0; padding-left: 20px;><li data-ogsc= data-olk-copy-source=MessageBody>Advertised price includes a $2,000 finance credit. Cash price may differ.</li></ul><ul style=margin-top: 0; padding-left: 20px;><li data-ogsc= data-olk-copy-source=MessageBody>All vehicles come standard with one key. Additional keys may be purchased at the time of sale.</li></ul><ul style=margin-top: 0; padding-left: 20px;><li><span data-olk-copy-source=MessageBody>Although every effort is made to ensure accuracy, Autorama is not responsible for typographical errors, omissions, or changes. Please verify all details with your Sales & Finance Specialist.</span></li></ul>

2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar

83,000 KM

Details Description Features

$26,950

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar

P380 S AWD | Nav | Pano roof | Leather | CarPlay

Watch This Vehicle
14127421

2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar

P380 S AWD | Nav | Pano roof | Leather | CarPlay

Location

Autorama

1205 Finch Ave. W., Toronto, ON M3J 2E8

416-739-7262

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Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,950

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
83,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN SALYB2RV5JA729543

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # RC489
  • Mileage 83,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Cash Price: $28,950 Finance Price: $26,950

Clean CarFax. 19-inch alloy wheels | All-Wheel Drive (AWD) | Panoramic power sunroof | Premium leather seating surfaces | 10-way power-adjustable front seats with driver memory | Heated front seats | Heated steering wheel | Touch Pro Duo infotainment system with dual 10-inch touchscreens | Navigation System | Meridian premium audio system | Apple CarPlay & Android Auto compatibility | Blind Spot Monitor | Lane Keep Assist | Automatic Emergency Braking | Driver Condition Monitor | Traffic Sign Recognition | Dual-zone automatic climate control | Keyless entry with push-button start | Power tailgate | Rearview camera | Bluetooth connectivity. 3.0L Supercharged V6 engine (380HP) with 8-speed automatic transmission. Smooth Eco Comfort. Extended warranty options available. Trades are welcome. Financing for all credit types. Same-day approval. 125-point inspection completed. Detailed from corner to corner. Over 250 high-quality used vehicles available at the lowest prices for you to choose from. All vehicles are indoors. Visit us rain or shine.

Call us to book a test drive: 416-739-7262
Get pre-approved for your car loan in a minute: Apply for Used Car Financing
Visit our showroom: 1205 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M3J 2E8————————————————————————————Pricing Best Priced Dealer Award Winner for consecutive years. No admin or hidden fees. Prices exclude HST and licensing. Although every effort is made to ensure accuracy, Autorama is not responsible for typographical errors, omissions, or changes. Please verify all details in person. All vehicles can be Certified for an additional $999. If not Certified, as per OMVIC Regulations, the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable and not Certified. Special pricing is not available to commercial, dealer, or exporting purchasers.————————————————————————————FinancingWe welcome all credit types (no credit, new to the country, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, collections, and others). We offer $0 down and no payment for up to 6 months on approved credits. Want to get started now? Apply for a car loan online. Same-day auto finance approvals and same-day delivery are available for qualified customers. Financing programs are available for an additional $999.  Our team works with a wide network of banks and lenders to help secure the best possible approval tailored to your situation.———————————————————————————Vehicle Review

The 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar P380 S is a masterclass in avant-garde British design and thrilling performance, offering an incredibly sophisticated midsize luxury SUV experience. Its sleek, aerodynamic profile—highlighted by flush deployable door handles and a striking floating roofline—ensures it turns heads anywhere in the GTA. The exquisite cabin is a sanctuary of modern luxury, featuring a panoramic sunroof, premium leather seating, and the cutting-edge Touch Pro Duo system with dual 10-inch screens seamlessly integrating Navigation and smartphone connectivity. Powered by a potent 3.0L Supercharged V6 engine producing a robust 380 horsepower, and paired with an advanced All-Wheel Drive system, the Velar delivers exhilarating acceleration and supreme confidence in all Ontario weather conditions. Complete with a premium Meridian audio system, heated seats, and a suite of advanced safety features like a Blind Spot Monitor and Lane Keep Assist, the Velar P380 S represents the perfect fusion of breathtaking style and everyday capability. We have a wide selection of used Land Rover Range Rover Velar to help you choose.

————————————————————————————WarrantyThis vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with a variety of terms and coverage options. Ask us anytime, we’ll help you choose the plan that’s right for you.————————————————————————————Trade-In / AppraisalHave a vehicle to trade? We pay top dollar for trades, any vehicle, any condition. Bring your trade for a free appraisal when you visit us or you can apply for————— ———————————————————————Visit / Showroom InfoVisit our indoor showroom (rain or shine) at:
Autorama 1205 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M3J 2E8
Call us at 416-739-7262 to book a test drive or ask questions.————————————————————————————Who we areAutorama is Toronto’s trusted, award-winning used car dealership, offering over 250 hand-picked vehicles at the lowest prices. We’re committed to exceptional service and have proudly served Toronto, Mississauga, Brampton, and the GTA for over 25 years — and with our full indoor showroom, you can visit us rain or shine.————————————————————————————Disclaimers
  • Prices exclude HST and licensing.
  • Prices, rates, and payments are subject to change without notice.
  • Advertised price includes a $2,000 finance credit. Cash price may differ.
  • All vehicles come standard with one key. Additional keys may be purchased at the time of sale.
  • Although every effort is made to ensure accuracy, Autorama is not responsible for typographical errors, omissions, or changes. Please verify all details with your Sales & Finance Specialist.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Navigation System
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Suspension

Air Suspension

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Powertrain

Supercharged
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

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1205 Finch Ave. W., Toronto, ON M3J 2E8
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$26,950

+ taxes & licensing>

Autorama

416-739-7262

2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar