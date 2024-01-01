Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>PRICED TO SELL! VIN# 5LMJJ3LT3JEL21634, LONG WHEEL BASE, RESERVE, 8.700 lbs TOWING CAPACITY, HEADS-UP DISPLAY, NAVIGATION, 360-DEGREE CAMERA, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, 22 inch CHROME WHEELS, PWR. RUNNING BOARDS, SYNC 3, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL WITH STOP-AND-GO, ENHANCED ACTIVE PARK ASSIST WITH PARK-OUT ASSIST, PRE - COLLISION ASSIST WITH PE DESTRIAN DETECTION, LANE-KEEPING SYSTEM, BLIND SPOT INFORMATION SYSTEM, High-Strength, Military- Grade, Aluminum-Alloy Body, Remote Starter, 10-Speed Automatic Transmission, White on Tan Leather, Leather/Wood Steering with Audio/Phone/Cruise Ctrls/On-Board Computer Ctrls, 30-way Adjustable Perfect Position Front Seats, Heated/Ventilated/Massage Seats, Adaptive LED Headlamps, ABS, Traction Ctrl, Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, All Service Records, Ontario Driven, CARPROOF Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!<br /><br /><br />FINANCING: 7.99%<br />APR (Annual Percentage Rate)<br />OAC (On Approved Credit)<br /><br />Our Price Includes:<br /><br />1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.<br />2.Administration Fee.<br />3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).<br />4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.<br />5.OMVIC Fee.<br /><br />Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.<br /><br />Trade-ins are welcome.<br /><br />Thank you for your interest in our inventory!</p>

2018 Lincoln Navigator

133,000 KM

Details Description Features

$52,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Lincoln Navigator

L|LONG|RESERVE|NAVI|360 CAMERA|PANOROOF|22in RIMS

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Lincoln Navigator

L|LONG|RESERVE|NAVI|360 CAMERA|PANOROOF|22in RIMS

Location

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

  1. 1709673997
  2. 1709674000
  3. 1709674007
  4. 1709674013
  5. 1709674019
  6. 1709674029
  7. 1709674036
  8. 1709674043
  9. 1709674047
  10. 1709674051
  11. 1709674054
  12. 1709674058
  13. 1709674061
  14. 1709674065
  15. 1709674068
  16. 1709674071
  17. 1709674073
  18. 1709674076
  19. 1709674079
  20. 1709674082
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$52,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
133,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 5LMJJ3LT3JEL21634

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Tan Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 133,000 KM

Vehicle Description

PRICED TO SELL! VIN# 5LMJJ3LT3JEL21634, LONG WHEEL BASE, RESERVE, 8.700 lbs TOWING CAPACITY, HEADS-UP DISPLAY, NAVIGATION, 360-DEGREE CAMERA, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, 22 inch CHROME WHEELS, PWR. RUNNING BOARDS, SYNC 3, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL WITH STOP-AND-GO, ENHANCED ACTIVE PARK ASSIST WITH PARK-OUT ASSIST, PRE - COLLISION ASSIST WITH PE DESTRIAN DETECTION, LANE-KEEPING SYSTEM, BLIND SPOT INFORMATION SYSTEM, High-Strength, Military- Grade, Aluminum-Alloy Body, Remote Starter, 10-Speed Automatic Transmission, White on Tan Leather, Leather/Wood Steering with Audio/Phone/Cruise Ctrls/On-Board Computer Ctrls, 30-way Adjustable Perfect Position Front Seats, Heated/Ventilated/Massage Seats, Adaptive LED Headlamps, ABS, Traction Ctrl, Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, All Service Records, Ontario Driven, CARPROOF Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!


FINANCING: 7.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)

Our Price Includes:

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

Trade-ins are welcome.

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Premium Sound System
CD Player

Seating

Leather Seats

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Best Buy Auto

Used 2010 Volkswagen New Beetle CABRIO|LEATHER|PWR TOP|ALLOYS for sale in Toronto, ON
2010 Volkswagen New Beetle CABRIO|LEATHER|PWR TOP|ALLOYS 82,000 KM $15,900 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Cadillac CTS WAGON|AWD|3.6L|NAVI|REARCAM|PANOROOF|CHROME WHEELS for sale in Toronto, ON
2010 Cadillac CTS WAGON|AWD|3.6L|NAVI|REARCAM|PANOROOF|CHROME WHEELS 136,000 KM $14,900 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Mitsubishi Mirage ALLOYS|BLUETOOTH|SPOILER|MANUAL for sale in Toronto, ON
2015 Mitsubishi Mirage ALLOYS|BLUETOOTH|SPOILER|MANUAL 84,000 KM $9,900 + tax & lic

Email Best Buy Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Best Buy Auto

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

Call Dealer

647-260-XXXX

(click to show)

647-260-0371

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$52,900

+ taxes & licensing

Best Buy Auto

647-260-0371

Contact Seller
2018 Lincoln Navigator