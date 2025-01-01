Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>2018 MERCEDES-BENZ C300 4MATIC - 1 OWNER - AMG SPORT PACKAGE - NAVIGATION SYSTEM - 360 CAMERAS - PANORAMIC SUNROOF - KEYLESS GO - DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE - BLIND SPOT ASSIST - COLLISION WARNING SYSTEM - ACTIVE PARK ASSIST - ACTIVE BRAKE ASSIST - PRESAFE - ATTENTION ASSIST - AMBIENT ILLUMINATION PACKAGE -DYNAMIC BI-XENON HEADLIGHTS - DYNAMIC SELECT WITH SPORT/SPORT+/INDIVIDUAL/ECO/COMFORT MODES - HEATED SEATS - HEATED STEERING WHEEL - RAIN SENSING WIPERS - POWER FOLDING MIRRORS - ELECTRIC POWER TRUNK - ILLUMINATED DOOR SILLS - MERCEDES-BENZ MEDIA INTERFACE - BLUETOOTH - BLUETOOTH AUDIO - KEYLESS ENTRY - AND SO MUCH MORE.</p><p>1 OWNER - CLEAN CARFAX - ACCIDENT FREE - LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE - TWO KEYS WITH BOOKS - WARRANTY - FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE - ONLY 69,000KM - $25,900 - HST AND LICENSING EXTRA - AN ADDITIONAL COST OF $899 WILL BE APPLIED TO ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES - TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW THIS VEHICLE, OR FOR MORE INFO PLEASE CONTACT.</p>

2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

69,000 KM

Details Description Features

$25,900

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C300 4MATIC-AMG-SPORT-360 CAM-NAV-1 OWNER

Watch This Vehicle
13202093

2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C300 4MATIC-AMG-SPORT-360 CAM-NAV-1 OWNER

Location

Dell Fine Cars

478 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8W 2T7

416-252-1919

  1. 1763773430
  2. 1763773430
  3. 1763773430
  4. 1763773430
  5. 1763773430
  6. 1763773430
  7. 1763773430
  8. 1763773430
  9. 1763773430
  10. 1763773430
  11. 1763773430
  12. 1763773430
  13. 1763773430
  14. 1763773431
  15. 1763773431
  16. 1763773431
  17. 1763773430
  18. 1763773430
  19. 1763773430
  20. 1763773430
  21. 1763773430
  22. 1763773431
  23. 1763773431
  24. 1763773431
  25. 1763773431
  26. 1763773431
  27. 1763773431
  28. 1763773431
  29. 1763773431
  30. 1763773431
  31. 1763773431
  32. 1763773431
  33. 1763773431
  34. 1763773431
  35. 1763773431
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
69,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 55SWF4KB3JU238960

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 69,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 MERCEDES-BENZ C300 4MATIC - 1 OWNER - AMG SPORT PACKAGE - NAVIGATION SYSTEM - 360 CAMERAS - PANORAMIC SUNROOF - KEYLESS GO - DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE - BLIND SPOT ASSIST - COLLISION WARNING SYSTEM - ACTIVE PARK ASSIST - ACTIVE BRAKE ASSIST - PRESAFE - ATTENTION ASSIST - AMBIENT ILLUMINATION PACKAGE -DYNAMIC BI-XENON HEADLIGHTS - DYNAMIC SELECT WITH SPORT/SPORT+/INDIVIDUAL/ECO/COMFORT MODES - HEATED SEATS - HEATED STEERING WHEEL - RAIN SENSING WIPERS - POWER FOLDING MIRRORS - ELECTRIC POWER TRUNK - ILLUMINATED DOOR SILLS - MERCEDES-BENZ MEDIA INTERFACE - BLUETOOTH - BLUETOOTH AUDIO - KEYLESS ENTRY - AND SO MUCH MORE.

1 OWNER - CLEAN CARFAX - ACCIDENT FREE - LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE - TWO KEYS WITH BOOKS - WARRANTY - FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE - ONLY 69,000KM - $25,900 - HST AND LICENSING EXTRA - AN ADDITIONAL COST OF $899 WILL BE APPLIED TO ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES - TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW THIS VEHICLE, OR FOR MORE INFO PLEASE CONTACT.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Blind Spot Monitor
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Automatic Headlights

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

Pre-Collision System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Dell Fine Cars

Used 2012 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 4MATIC-AMG-NAV-CAMERA-1 OWNER- ONLY 75,000KM for sale in Toronto, ON
2012 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 4MATIC-AMG-NAV-CAMERA-1 OWNER- ONLY 75,000KM 75,000 KM $17,900 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300 4MATIC-AMG SPORT-360 CAM-DISTRONIC-1 OWNER for sale in Toronto, ON
2016 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300 4MATIC-AMG SPORT-360 CAM-DISTRONIC-1 OWNER 105,000 KM $22,900 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL550 4MATIC-GRAND EDITION-AMG SPORT PKG-CARPLAY for sale in Toronto, ON
2012 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL550 4MATIC-GRAND EDITION-AMG SPORT PKG-CARPLAY 154,000 KM $20,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Dell Fine Cars

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Dell Fine Cars

Dell Fine Cars

478 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8W 2T7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-252-XXXX

(click to show)

416-252-1919

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$25,900

+ taxes & licensing>

Dell Fine Cars

416-252-1919

2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class