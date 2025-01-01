$25,900+ taxes & licensing
2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
C300 4MATIC-AMG-SPORT-360 CAM-NAV-1 OWNER
Location
Dell Fine Cars
478 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8W 2T7
416-252-1919
Certified
$25,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 69,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 MERCEDES-BENZ C300 4MATIC - 1 OWNER - AMG SPORT PACKAGE - NAVIGATION SYSTEM - 360 CAMERAS - PANORAMIC SUNROOF - KEYLESS GO - DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE - BLIND SPOT ASSIST - COLLISION WARNING SYSTEM - ACTIVE PARK ASSIST - ACTIVE BRAKE ASSIST - PRESAFE - ATTENTION ASSIST - AMBIENT ILLUMINATION PACKAGE -DYNAMIC BI-XENON HEADLIGHTS - DYNAMIC SELECT WITH SPORT/SPORT+/INDIVIDUAL/ECO/COMFORT MODES - HEATED SEATS - HEATED STEERING WHEEL - RAIN SENSING WIPERS - POWER FOLDING MIRRORS - ELECTRIC POWER TRUNK - ILLUMINATED DOOR SILLS - MERCEDES-BENZ MEDIA INTERFACE - BLUETOOTH - BLUETOOTH AUDIO - KEYLESS ENTRY - AND SO MUCH MORE.
1 OWNER - CLEAN CARFAX - ACCIDENT FREE - LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE - TWO KEYS WITH BOOKS - WARRANTY - FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE - ONLY 69,000KM - $25,900 - HST AND LICENSING EXTRA - AN ADDITIONAL COST OF $899 WILL BE APPLIED TO ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES - TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW THIS VEHICLE, OR FOR MORE INFO PLEASE CONTACT.
Vehicle Features
Dell Fine Cars
416-252-1919