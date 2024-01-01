Menu
<p>2018 MERCEDES-BENZ CLA250 4MATIC - 1 OWNER WITH ONLY 49,000KM - FINISHED IN CAVANSITE BLUE METALLIC ON BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR -  AMG PACKAGE - SPORT PACKAGE - 18 AMG DOUBLE SPOKE WHEELS - NAVIGATION SYSTEM - BACK UP CAMERA - PANORAMIC SUNROOF - DRIVERS ASSISTANCE PACKAGE - ACTIVE BLIND SPOT ASSIST - ACTIVE BRAKE ASSIST - COLLISION PREVENTION ASSIST - ATTENTION ASSIST - SMARTPHONE INTEGRATION PACKAGE - APPLE CARPLAY - ANDROID AUTO - PUSH BUTTON START - DYNAMIC SELECT WITH SPORT/INDIVIDUAL/ECO/COMFORT MODES - LED HIGH PERFORMACE LIGHT SYSTEM - BI-XENON HEADLIGHTS - AMBIENT LIGHTING PACKAGE - HEATED SEATS - RAIN SENSING WIPERS - IPOD/MP3/AUX MEDIA INTERFACE - BLUETOOTH - BLUETOOTH AUDIO - SIRIUS SATELLITE RADIO - KEYLESS ENTRY - AND SO MUCH MORE.</p><p>EXCELLENT CONDITION - CLEAN CARFAX - LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE - WARRANTY - FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE - ONLY 49,000KM - $28,900 - HST AND LICENSING EXTRA - AN ADDITIONAL COST OF $699 WILL BE APPLIED TO ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES - TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW THIS VEHICLE, OR FOR MORE INFO PLEASE CONTACT - 416-252-1919 - vic@dellfinecars.com - https://dellfinecars.com/</p><p>We are offering are customers the buy from home option. We at Dell Fine Cars have the ability to receive, process, and sign customers 100% online. We are also providing No contact delivery to your home or workplace. Interactive video walkthrough and additional HD zoom photos available at customers request. Vehicles will be fully detailed and sanitized before delivery. Please call or e-mail if you have any questions or concerns.</p>

2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

49,000 KM

$28,900

+ tax & licensing
2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

CLA 250-4MATIC-AMG-SPORT-NAVI-CAMERA-PANO ROOF

2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

CLA 250-4MATIC-AMG-SPORT-NAVI-CAMERA-PANO ROOF

Dell Fine Cars

478 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8W 2T7

416-252-1919

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,900

+ taxes & licensing

49,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN WDDSJ4GB3JN627371

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Android Auto

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Dell Fine Cars

Dell Fine Cars

478 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8W 2T7
416-252-1919

$28,900

+ taxes & licensing

Dell Fine Cars

416-252-1919

2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class