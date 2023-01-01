Menu
2018 MERCEDES-BENZ SLC43 | RWD | ROADSTER | 362HP | 3.0L V6 BITURBO | 9G TRONIC AUTOMATIC | AMG PERFORMANCE PACKAGE | NIGHT PACKAGE | SMARTPHONE INTEGRATION PACKAGE | MEMORY PACKAGE | AMG STYLING | LEATHER SEATS | HEATED SEATS | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | BLACK ASH WOOD TRIM ELEMENTS | OBSIDIAN BLACK EXTERIOR | BACKUP CAMERA | VOICE COMMAND NAVIGATION | BURMESTER SOUND SYSTEM | BLIND SPOT ASSIST | CLIMATE CONTROL | AMG BRAKING SYSTEM | ANDROID AUTO | APPLE CARPLAY | CANADIAN CAR | CLEAN CARFAX Introducing the 2018 Mercedes-Benz SLC AMG SLC43, a stunning roadster that perfectly blends performance with luxury. This model is powered by a 3.0L Twin Turbo V6 engine, producing a whopping 362 horsepower and 384 foot-pounds of torque. It delivers an exhilarating driving experience, making every ride a memorable one. The exterior of this SLC AMG is finished in a classic Obsidian Black, highlighting its sleek and sporty design. The stylish body lines, aggressive front fascia, and AMG-specific upgrades, such as the distinctive diamond grille and 18-inch AMG wheels, AMG Brakes make this roadster a head-turner on any road. Inside, the SLC AMG offers an unparalleled level of comfort and convenience. The Black leather seats are heated and power-adjustable, providing the perfect support for drivers of any size. The cabin is equipped with a host of advanced features, such as the 7-inch infotainment system with Bluetooth connectivity, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto. The premium Burmester surround sound system creates an immersive audio experience, while the dual-zone automatic climate control ensures optimal cabin temperature. Safety is also a top priority for Mercedes-Benz, and this SLC AMG is no exception. Standard features include a rearview camera, adaptive high-beam headlights, and a host of driver assistance technologies, such as forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, and blind-spot monitoring. In conclusion, the 2018 Mercedes-Benz SLC AMG SLC43 is a true masterpiece, combining power, luxury, and style in one stunning package. With its impressive performance, advanced features, and top-notch safety, this roadster is sure to exceed your expectations.

2018 Mercedes-Benz SLC

94,293 KM

2018 Mercedes-Benz SLC

AMG SLC43,RWD,ROADSTER,AMG PERFORMANCE,BURMESTER

2018 Mercedes-Benz SLC

AMG SLC43,RWD,ROADSTER,AMG PERFORMANCE,BURMESTER

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

94,293KM
Used
VIN WDDPK6GA9JF147819

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Obsidian Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # PC9990
  • Mileage 94,293 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Rollover Protection System
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Emergency interior trunk release

Interior

Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Compass
Cargo Area Light
Front air conditioning
Drive mode selector

Convenience

Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front

Mechanical

Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start
Electronic Parking Brake
Axle ratio: 2.82

Additional Features

digital odometer
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Rear spoiler: Lip
Convertible roof wind blocker
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Cornering brake control
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Gauge: tachometer
Steering wheel trim: leather
Air filtration: active charcoal
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Total speakers: 10
Brake drying
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Storage: door pockets
Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Active head restraints: dual front
Impact sensor: post-collision safety system
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Knee airbags: dual front
Power outlet(s): 12V front
Upholstery: premium leather
Front struts
Convertible rear window: glass
Front brake diameter: 14.2
Shift knob trim: leather
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
One-touch windows: 2
Premium brand: harman/kardon
Rear brake diameter: 13.0
Camera system: rearview
Front suspension type: multi-link
Floor material: carpet
Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic
Front seat type: sport bucket
Emergency braking preparation
Hill holder control
Grille color: black
Window trim: black
Taillights: LED
Front air conditioning zones: single
Exhaust: quad tip
Driver attention alert system
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Satellite communications: mbrace
Surround sound: 7.1
Interior accents: aluminum
Touch-sensitive controls
Daytime running lights: LED
Emergency locking retractors: front
Painted brake calipers
Rearview monitor: in dash
Battery: maintenance-free
Tuned suspension: sport
Tire type: summer performance
Foot pedal trim: aluminum
Exterior entry lights: puddle lamps
Blind spot safety: sensor/alert
Spare tire kit: tire sealant
Power windows: safety reverse
Power door locks: auto-locking
Front shock type: twin-tube gas
Center console trim: aluminum
Door trim: aluminum
Watts: 500
Wheels: aluminum alloy
Window defogger: rear
Infotainment screen size: 7 in.
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Exhaust tip color: stainless steel
Side mirror adjustments: power / power folding
Front headrests: adjustable / 2
Anti-theft system: alarm / vehicle immobilizer
Antenna type: diversity / mast
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback / single disc
Crumple zones: front / rear
Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar / height / reclining / 8
Radio: AM/FM / HD radio
Pre-collision warning system: audible warning / visual warning
Multi-function remote: panic alarm / proximity entry system / trunk release
Memorized settings: 3 driver / driver seat / passenger seat / side mirrors / steering wheel
Front wipers: rain sensing / variable intermittent
Smart device app function: horn/light operation / lock operation / maintenance status
Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming / heated / integrated turn signals
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning / lamp failure / low fuel level / low oil pressure / maintenance due
Headlights: LED / auto delay off / auto on/off
Convertible roof: power retractable hard top / remote operation
Phone: hands free / voice operated
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / USB / iPod/iPhone / jack / memory card slot
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control / multi-function / paddle shifter
Moonroof / Sunroof: panoramic / sliding sunshade
Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar / height / reclining / 8
Side airbags: front / head protection chambers

Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

2018 Mercedes-Benz SLC