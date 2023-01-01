$CALL+ tax & licensing
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
416-510-3333
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Obsidian Black Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # PC9990
- Mileage 94,293 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 MERCEDES-BENZ SLC43 | RWD | ROADSTER | 362HP | 3.0L V6 BITURBO | 9G TRONIC AUTOMATIC | AMG PERFORMANCE PACKAGE | NIGHT PACKAGE | SMARTPHONE INTEGRATION PACKAGE | MEMORY PACKAGE | AMG STYLING | LEATHER SEATS | HEATED SEATS | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | BLACK ASH WOOD TRIM ELEMENTS | OBSIDIAN BLACK EXTERIOR | BACKUP CAMERA | VOICE COMMAND NAVIGATION | BURMESTER SOUND SYSTEM | BLIND SPOT ASSIST | CLIMATE CONTROL | AMG BRAKING SYSTEM | ANDROID AUTO | APPLE CARPLAY | CANADIAN CAR | CLEAN CARFAX
Introducing the 2018 Mercedes-Benz SLC AMG SLC43, a stunning roadster that perfectly blends performance with luxury. This model is powered by a 3.0L Twin Turbo V6 engine, producing a whopping 362 horsepower and 384 foot-pounds of torque. It delivers an exhilarating driving experience, making every ride a memorable one.
The exterior of this SLC AMG is finished in a classic Obsidian Black, highlighting its sleek and sporty design. The stylish body lines, aggressive front fascia, and AMG-specific upgrades, such as the distinctive diamond grille and 18-inch AMG wheels, AMG Brakes make this roadster a head-turner on any road.
Inside, the SLC AMG offers an unparalleled level of comfort and convenience. The Black leather seats are heated and power-adjustable, providing the perfect support for drivers of any size. The cabin is equipped with a host of advanced features, such as the 7-inch infotainment system with Bluetooth connectivity, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto. The premium Burmester surround sound system creates an immersive audio experience, while the dual-zone automatic climate control ensures optimal cabin temperature.
Safety is also a top priority for Mercedes-Benz, and this SLC AMG is no exception. Standard features include a rearview camera, adaptive high-beam headlights, and a host of driver assistance technologies, such as forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, and blind-spot monitoring.
In conclusion, the 2018 Mercedes-Benz SLC AMG SLC43 is a true masterpiece, combining power, luxury, and style in one stunning package. With its impressive performance, advanced features, and top-notch safety, this roadster is sure to exceed your expectations. Visit us today to experience it for yourself.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
