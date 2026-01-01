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Folding Rear Seats, Dual Zone Front Climate Control, Speed-Sensitive Volume and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop thousands of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this car include:<br> <br>Auto Stop/Start<br>Folding Rear Seats<br>Dual Zone Front Climate Control<br>Speed-Sensitive Volume<br>Bluetooth Music<br>Cruise Control<br>12V Outlet<br>Hands Free Device Connectivity<br>USB Input<br>Keyless Entry<br>Push Button Start<br>One-Touch Windows<br>Rear Window Defroster<br>Panoramic Sunroof<br>Hill Assistance<br>Ambient Lighting<br>Front Heated Seats<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Warranty and protection plans available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Quebec<br> <br>Stock # 117071

2018 MINI 3 Door

90,957 KM

Details Description Features

$15,090

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 MINI 3 Door

Cooper S

Watch This Vehicle
14519551

2018 MINI 3 Door

Cooper S

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,090

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
90,957KM
VIN WMWXP7C54J2A48164

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 117071
  • Mileage 90,957 KM

Vehicle Description

Folding Rear Seats, Dual Zone Front Climate Control, Speed-Sensitive Volume and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop thousands of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this car include:

Auto Stop/Start
Folding Rear Seats
Dual Zone Front Climate Control
Speed-Sensitive Volume
Bluetooth Music
Cruise Control
12V Outlet
Hands Free Device Connectivity
USB Input
Keyless Entry
Push Button Start
One-Touch Windows
Rear Window Defroster
Panoramic Sunroof
Hill Assistance
Ambient Lighting
Front Heated Seats

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Warranty and protection plans available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Quebec

Stock # 117071

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Ambient Lighting
Front heated seats

Exterior

Panoramic Sunroof
Rear Window Defroster

Seating

Folding Rear Seats

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Additional Features

Speed-Sensitive Volume
12V outlet
USB Input
AUTO STOP/START
Dual Zone Front Climate control
Bluetooth Music
Hill Assistance
Hands Free Device Connectivity
One-Touch Windows

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

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647-559-3297

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$15,090

+ taxes & licensing>

Clutch

647-559-3297

2018 MINI 3 Door