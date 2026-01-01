$15,090+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2018 MINI 3 Door
Cooper S
2018 MINI 3 Door
Cooper S
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$15,090
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
90,957KM
VIN WMWXP7C54J2A48164
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 117071
- Mileage 90,957 KM
Vehicle Description
Folding Rear Seats, Dual Zone Front Climate Control, Speed-Sensitive Volume and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop thousands of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this car include:
Auto Stop/Start
Folding Rear Seats
Dual Zone Front Climate Control
Speed-Sensitive Volume
Bluetooth Music
Cruise Control
12V Outlet
Hands Free Device Connectivity
USB Input
Keyless Entry
Push Button Start
One-Touch Windows
Rear Window Defroster
Panoramic Sunroof
Hill Assistance
Ambient Lighting
Front Heated Seats
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Warranty and protection plans available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Quebec
Stock # 117071
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop thousands of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this car include:
Auto Stop/Start
Folding Rear Seats
Dual Zone Front Climate Control
Speed-Sensitive Volume
Bluetooth Music
Cruise Control
12V Outlet
Hands Free Device Connectivity
USB Input
Keyless Entry
Push Button Start
One-Touch Windows
Rear Window Defroster
Panoramic Sunroof
Hill Assistance
Ambient Lighting
Front Heated Seats
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Warranty and protection plans available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Quebec
Stock # 117071
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Ambient Lighting
Front heated seats
Exterior
Panoramic Sunroof
Rear Window Defroster
Seating
Folding Rear Seats
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Additional Features
Speed-Sensitive Volume
12V outlet
USB Input
AUTO STOP/START
Dual Zone Front Climate control
Bluetooth Music
Hill Assistance
Hands Free Device Connectivity
One-Touch Windows
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
Call Dealer
647-559-XXXX(click to show)
$15,090
+ taxes & licensing>
Clutch
647-559-3297
2018 MINI 3 Door