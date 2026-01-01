$17,890+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2018 MINI Cooper Countryman
Cooper S ALL4
2018 MINI Cooper Countryman
Cooper S ALL4
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$17,890
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
86,896KM
VIN WMZYT5C31J3E62258
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 86,896 KM
Vehicle Description
Electric Parking Brake, Folding Rear Seats, Speed-Sensitive Volume and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop thousands of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this car include:
Auto Stop/Start
Electric Parking Brake
Folding Rear Seats
Speed-Sensitive Volume
Bluetooth Music
Cruise Control
Hands Free Device Connectivity
Keyless Entry
One-Touch Windows
Rain Sensing Wipers
Rear Window Defroster
Hill Assistance
Rear View Camera
Ambient Lighting
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Warranty and protection plans available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 116064
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop thousands of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this car include:
Auto Stop/Start
Electric Parking Brake
Folding Rear Seats
Speed-Sensitive Volume
Bluetooth Music
Cruise Control
Hands Free Device Connectivity
Keyless Entry
One-Touch Windows
Rain Sensing Wipers
Rear Window Defroster
Hill Assistance
Rear View Camera
Ambient Lighting
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Warranty and protection plans available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 116064
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Rear Window Defroster
Ambient Lighting
Exterior
Rain Sensing Wipers
Seating
Folding Rear Seats
Safety
Electric parking brake
Additional Features
Speed-Sensitive Volume
AUTO STOP/START
Bluetooth Music
Hill Assistance
Hands Free Device Connectivity
One-Touch Windows
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
Call Dealer
647-559-XXXX(click to show)
$17,890
+ taxes & licensing>
Clutch
647-559-3297
2018 MINI Cooper Countryman