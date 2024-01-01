$15,991+ tax & licensing
2018 Nissan Qashqai
AFFORDABLE QASHQAI S FWD.
Location
Sherway Nissan
1350 The Queensway, Toronto, ON M8Z 1S5
416-239-1217
$15,991
+ taxes & licensing
150,394KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JN1BJ1CP8JW186862
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 150,394 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
CD Player
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Interior
Tachometer
Additional Features
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Sherway Nissan
1350 The Queensway, Toronto, ON M8Z 1S5
