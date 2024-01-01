Menu
2018 Nissan Qashqai

150,394 KM

Details Features

$15,991

+ tax & licensing
2018 Nissan Qashqai

AFFORDABLE QASHQAI S FWD.

2018 Nissan Qashqai

AFFORDABLE QASHQAI S FWD.

Location

Sherway Nissan

1350 The Queensway, Toronto, ON M8Z 1S5

416-239-1217

$15,991

+ taxes & licensing

150,394KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JN1BJ1CP8JW186862

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 150,394 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Interior

Tachometer

Additional Features

CVT

Used 2018 Nissan Qashqai AFFORDABLE QASHQAI S FWD.
