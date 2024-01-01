Menu
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2018 Nissan Sentra

90,000 KM

Details Description Features

$16,490

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Nissan Sentra

SV w/ Style Pkg w/ Rearview Monitor, Bluetooth, Dual Zone A/C

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Nissan Sentra

SV w/ Style Pkg w/ Rearview Monitor, Bluetooth, Dual Zone A/C

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,490

+ taxes & licensing

90,000KM
Used
VIN 3N1AB7AP8JY209483

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 90,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Heated Mirrors
Rearview monitor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Exterior

Power Sunroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Zone Climate Control

Additional Features

Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Aux/USB Port
Advanced drive assist display
60/40 Split Fold Down Rear Seats
6 Way Manually Adjustable Driver Seat
4 Way Manually Adjustable Passenger Seat
Nissan Intelligent Key W/Push Button Start

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

2018 Nissan Sentra