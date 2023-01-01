2018 Nissan Versa Note

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $699

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 9 4 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10143954

10143954 Stock #: 362713

362713 VIN: 3N1CE2CPOJL362713

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 362713

Mileage 194,000 KM

Vehicle Features Packages Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Stability Control Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Interior Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Trip Computer Rear Bench Seat Mechanical Power Steering Brake Assist Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Daytime Running Lights Temporary spare tire Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Additional Features Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.