Economical, Luxurious and Powerful! CarFax Clean, No Accidents! Fully loaded! Rare Gorgeous Spec! Green EV Plug in Electric! 462 HP!

Black on Agate Grey Interior

Premium Package Plus

Assistance Package (Active Cruise, Forward Collision, Lane Keep Assist)

LED-Matrix Headlights incl. Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS+)

Comfort Access
ParkAssist including Surround View
Soft Close Doors
Rear wiper
Rear Axle Steering i.c.w. Power Steering Plus
Sports tailpipes in black
Power Seats (14-way) with Memory Package
Seat heating (front and rear)
Seat ventilation (front seats)
Night Vision Assist

Lane Change Assist
Lane Keep Assist (LKA) incl. Speed Limit Indicator
Porsche InnoDrive incl. Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)

BOSE® Surround Sound-System

Apple CarPlay + Android Auto

Works with Porsche Connect App. Plus much more!

2018 Porsche Panamera

49,735 KM

$82,786

+ tax & licensing
2018 Porsche Panamera

4 E-Hybrid, Fully Loaded, Low Mileage, No Accident

2018 Porsche Panamera

4 E-Hybrid, Fully Loaded, Low Mileage, No Accident

CarStars

2655 Lawrence Ave East, Unit A1, Toronto, ON M1P 2S3

647-784-CARS

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$82,786

+ taxes & licensing

Used
49,735KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WP0AE2A75JL174935

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 786280
  • Mileage 49,735 KM

Economical, Luxurious and Powerful! CarFax Clean, No Accidents! Fully loaded! Rare Gorgeous Spec! Green EV Plug in Electric! 462 HP!

Black on Agate Grey Interior

Premium Package Plus

Assistance Package (Active Cruise, Forward Collision, Lane Keep Assist)

LED-Matrix Headlights incl. Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS+)

Comfort Access
ParkAssist including Surround View
Soft Close Doors
Rear wiper
Rear Axle Steering i.c.w. Power Steering Plus
Sports tailpipes in black
Power Seats (14-way) with Memory Package
Seat heating (front and rear)
Seat ventilation (front seats)
Night Vision Assist

Lane Change Assist
Lane Keep Assist (LKA) incl. Speed Limit Indicator
Porsche InnoDrive incl. Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)

BOSE® Surround Sound-System

Apple CarPlay + Android Auto

Works with Porsche Connect App. Plus much more!

 

Low No haggle price! Certified! Financing Available! Only Licensing and HST are Extra. OMVIC registered, UCDA member. Buy with confidence! Call us at 647-784-CARS to book an appointment to see this beauty today!

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Forward Collision Warning
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto

Convenience

Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

CarStars

CarStars

2655 Lawrence Ave East, Unit A1, Toronto, ON M1P 2S3
2018 Porsche Panamera