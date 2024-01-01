$82,786+ tax & licensing
2018 Porsche Panamera
4 E-Hybrid, Fully Loaded, Low Mileage, No Accident
Location
CarStars
2655 Lawrence Ave East, Unit A1, Toronto, ON M1P 2S3
647-784-CARS
Certified
$82,786
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 786280
- Mileage 49,735 KM
Vehicle Description
Economical, Luxurious and Powerful! CarFax Clean, No Accidents! Fully loaded! Rare Gorgeous Spec! Green EV Plug in Electric! 462 HP!
Black on Agate Grey Interior
Premium Package Plus
Assistance Package (Active Cruise, Forward Collision, Lane Keep Assist)
LED-Matrix Headlights incl. Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS+)
Comfort Access
ParkAssist including Surround View
Soft Close Doors
Rear wiper
Rear Axle Steering i.c.w. Power Steering Plus
Sports tailpipes in black
Power Seats (14-way) with Memory Package
Seat heating (front and rear)
Seat ventilation (front seats)
Night Vision Assist
Lane Change Assist
Lane Keep Assist (LKA) incl. Speed Limit Indicator
Porsche InnoDrive incl. Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)
BOSE® Surround Sound-System
Apple CarPlay + Android Auto
Works with Porsche Connect App. Plus much more!
Low No haggle price! Certified! Financing Available! Only Licensing and HST are Extra. OMVIC registered, UCDA member. Buy with confidence! Call us at 647-784-CARS to book an appointment to see this beauty today!
Vehicle Features
