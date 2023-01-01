Menu
THE 2018 SUBARU WRX CVT IS A SPORTY AND CAPABLE SEDAN THAT OFFERS A PERFECT BLEND OF PERFORMANCE, VERSATILITY, AND PRACTICALITY. WITH ITS AGGRESSIVE STYLING AND POWERFUL DRIVETRAIN, IT IS DESIGNED TO DELIVER AN EXHILARATING DRIVING EXPERIENCE.

UNDER THE HOOD, YOULL FIND A TURBOCHARGED 2.0L FOUR-CYLINDER ENGINE THAT PRODUCES AMPLE POWER TO SATISFY SPEED ENTHUSIASTS. THE CVT (CONTINUOUSLY VARIABLE TRANSMISSION) ENHANCES THE PERFORMANCE, PROVIDING SMOOTH ACCELERATION AND SEAMLESS GEAR SHIFTING. THE WRXS RENOWNED ALL-WHEEL-DRIVE SYSTEM ENSURES EXCEPTIONAL TRACTION AND HANDLING, MAKING IT A TRUE PERFORMER ON BOTH DRY ROADS AND CHALLENGING TERRAINS.</span></span></p><p><span style=color: #334155; font-family: ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, Segoe UI, Roboto, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Noto Sans, sans-serif, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji;><span style=font-size: 17.6px;>STEP INSIDE THE CABIN, AND YOULL BE GREETED BY A WELL-DESIGNED INTERIOR WITH A DRIVER-CENTRIC LAYOUT. COMFORTABLE AND SUPPORTIVE SPORT SEATS EMBRACE THE DRIVER AND PASSENGERS, INVITING YOU TO ENJOY THE DRIVING EXPERIENCE. THE WRX OFFERS AMPLE SPACE FOR PASSENGERS AND CARGO, MAKING IT EQUALLY SUITABLE FOR DAILY COMMUTING OR WEEKEND ADVENTURES.</span></span></p><p><span style=color: #334155; font-family: ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, Segoe UI, Roboto, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Noto Sans, sans-serif, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji;><span style=font-size: 17.6px;>EQUIPPED WITH MODERN TECHNOLOGY, THE 2018 WRX CVT FEATURES A TOUCHSCREEN INFOTAINMENT SYSTEM THAT INTEGRATES SMARTPHONE CONNECTIVITY THROUGH SUBARUS STARLINK INTERFACE. BLUETOOTH, USB PORTS, AND A PREMIUM AUDIO SYSTEM FURTHER ENHANCE THE DRIVING EXPERIENCE. SAFETY IS ALSO A PRIORITY, WITH FEATURES SUCH AS A REARVIEW CAMERA, STABILITY CONTROL, AND ADVANCED AIRBAG SYSTEMS.

OVERALL, THE 2018 SUBARU WRX CVT IS A DYNAMIC AND PRACTICAL SEDAN THAT EXCELS IN BOTH PERFORMANCE AND VERSATILITY. WHETHER YOURE LOOKING FOR AN EXCITING DAILY DRIVER OR A CAPABLE WEEKEND WARRIOR, THIS VEHICLE OFFERS THE PERFECT BALANCE OF POWER, HANDLING, AND COMFORT TO SATISFY YOUR DRIVING NEEDS. ***Financing***

We offer amazing financing options. Our Financing specialists can get you INSTANTLY approved for a car loan with the interest rates as low as 3.99% and $0 down (O.A.C). Additional financing fees may apply. Auto Financing is our specialty. Our experts are proud to say 100% APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED, FINANCE ANY CAR, ANY CREDIT, EVEN NO CREDIT! Its FREE TO APPLY and Our process is fast & easy. We can often get YOU AN approval and deliver your NEW car the SAME DAY.

***Price***

FRONTIER FINE CARS is known to be one of the most competitive dealerships within the Greater Toronto Area providing high quality vehicles at low price points. Prices are subject to change without notice. All prices are price of the vehicle plus HST, Licensing & Safety Certification. DISCLAIMER: This vehicle is not Drivable as it is not Certified. All vehicles we sell are Drivable after certification, which is available for $695 but not manadatory. Not only do we sell vehicles, we always sell peace of mind!</p><p> </p><p>Buy with confidence and call today 416-759-2277 or email us to book a test drive now! frontierfinecars@hotmail.com Located @ 1261 Kennedy Rd Unit a in Scarborough</p><p> </p><p>***NO REASONABLE OFFERS REFUSED***</p><p> </p><p>Thank you for your consideration & we look forward to putting you in your next vehicle! Serving used cars Toronto, Scarborough, Pickering, Ajax, Oshawa, Whitby, Markham, Richmond Hill, Vaughn, Woodbridge, Mississauga, Trenton, Peterborough, Lindsay, Bowmanville, Oakville, Stouffville, Uxbridge, Sudbury, Thunder Bay,Timmins, Sault Ste. Marie, London, Kitchener, Brampton, Cambridge, Georgetown, St Catherines, Bolton, Orangeville, Hamilton, North York, Etobicoke, Kingston, Barrie, North Bay, Huntsville, Orillia</p>

2018 Subaru WRX

105,126 KM

$28,995

+ tax & licensing
2018 Subaru WRX

WRX

2018 Subaru WRX

WRX

Location

Frontier Fine Cars

1261 Kennedy Rd, Unit A, Toronto, ON M1P 2L4

416-759-2277

  1. 1702576025
  2. 1702576030
  3. 1702576032
  4. 1702576024
  5. 1702576016
  6. 1702576033
  7. 1702576034
  8. 1702576023
  9. 1702576001
  10. 1702576032
  11. 1702576000
  12. 1702575997
  13. 1702576018
  14. 1702575946
Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

105,126KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN jf1va1a67j8834481

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 105,126 KM

***EASY FINANCE APPROVALS***THE 2018 SUBARU WRX CVT IS A SPORTY AND CAPABLE SEDAN THAT OFFERS A PERFECT BLEND OF PERFORMANCE, VERSATILITY, AND PRACTICALITY. WITH ITS AGGRESSIVE STYLING AND POWERFUL DRIVETRAIN, IT IS DESIGNED TO DELIVER AN EXHILARATING DRIVING EXPERIENCE.

UNDER THE HOOD, YOU'LL FIND A TURBOCHARGED 2.0L FOUR-CYLINDER ENGINE THAT PRODUCES AMPLE POWER TO SATISFY SPEED ENTHUSIASTS. THE CVT (CONTINUOUSLY VARIABLE TRANSMISSION) ENHANCES THE PERFORMANCE, PROVIDING SMOOTH ACCELERATION AND SEAMLESS GEAR SHIFTING. THE WRX'S RENOWNED ALL-WHEEL-DRIVE SYSTEM ENSURES EXCEPTIONAL TRACTION AND HANDLING, MAKING IT A TRUE PERFORMER ON BOTH DRY ROADS AND CHALLENGING TERRAINS.

STEP INSIDE THE CABIN, AND YOU'LL BE GREETED BY A WELL-DESIGNED INTERIOR WITH A DRIVER-CENTRIC LAYOUT. COMFORTABLE AND SUPPORTIVE SPORT SEATS EMBRACE THE DRIVER AND PASSENGERS, INVITING YOU TO ENJOY THE DRIVING EXPERIENCE. THE WRX OFFERS AMPLE SPACE FOR PASSENGERS AND CARGO, MAKING IT EQUALLY SUITABLE FOR DAILY COMMUTING OR WEEKEND ADVENTURES.

EQUIPPED WITH MODERN TECHNOLOGY, THE 2018 WRX CVT FEATURES A TOUCHSCREEN INFOTAINMENT SYSTEM THAT INTEGRATES SMARTPHONE CONNECTIVITY THROUGH SUBARU'S STARLINK INTERFACE. BLUETOOTH, USB PORTS, AND A PREMIUM AUDIO SYSTEM FURTHER ENHANCE THE DRIVING EXPERIENCE. SAFETY IS ALSO A PRIORITY, WITH FEATURES SUCH AS A REARVIEW CAMERA, STABILITY CONTROL, AND ADVANCED AIRBAG SYSTEMS.

OVERALL, THE 2018 SUBARU WRX CVT IS A DYNAMIC AND PRACTICAL SEDAN THAT EXCELS IN BOTH PERFORMANCE AND VERSATILITY. WHETHER YOU'RE LOOKING FOR AN EXCITING DAILY DRIVER OR A CAPABLE WEEKEND WARRIOR, THIS VEHICLE OFFERS THE PERFECT BALANCE OF POWER, HANDLING, AND COMFORT TO SATISFY YOUR DRIVING NEEDS.

 

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Climate Control

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Frontier Fine Cars

Frontier Fine Cars

1261 Kennedy Rd, Unit A, Toronto, ON M1P 2L4

Call Dealer

416-759-XXXX

(click to show)

416-759-2277

$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

Frontier Fine Cars

416-759-2277

2018 Subaru WRX