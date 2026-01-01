Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>TRENDLINE! AUTO! POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS! CRUISE CONTROL! ICE COLD A/C!</p><p>BLUETOOTH! HEATED SEAT! BACKUP CAMERA! AND MUCH MORE! LOCAL ONTARIO CAR</p><p>WITH CLEAN CARFAX! ACCIDENT FREE! DRIVE SUPER NICE AND SMOOTH! NO ANY WARING</p><p>LIGHT ON! AS IS SALE! CERTIFIABLE AT $599 EXTRA! APPOINTMENT NEEDED DUE TO TWO </p><p>OFF SITE APRKING STORAGE LOTS!</p><p>WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD</p><p>90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH,ON, M1K 4M3</p><p>416-356-8118    647-348-5885</p><p>WHYBUYNEW2010@GMAIL.COM</p><p>WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA</p>

2018 Volkswagen Golf

161,500 KM

Details Description Features

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Volkswagen Golf

TRENDLINE

Watch This Vehicle
14272025

2018 Volkswagen Golf

TRENDLINE

Location

Why Buy New Motors

90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3

416-356-8118

  1. 1781410617
  2. 1781410616
  3. 1781410617
  4. 1781410616
  5. 1781410616
  6. 1781410617
  7. 1781410617
  8. 1781410617
  9. 1781410617
  10. 1781410617
  11. 1781410617
Contact Seller
CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Sale

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
161,500KM
As Is Condition
VIN 3VWG17AUXJM257832

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 161,500 KM

Vehicle Description

TRENDLINE! AUTO! POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS! CRUISE CONTROL! ICE COLD A/C!

BLUETOOTH! HEATED SEAT! BACKUP CAMERA! AND MUCH MORE! LOCAL ONTARIO CAR

WITH CLEAN CARFAX! ACCIDENT FREE! DRIVE SUPER NICE AND SMOOTH! NO ANY WARING

LIGHT ON! AS IS SALE! CERTIFIABLE AT $599 EXTRA! APPOINTMENT NEEDED DUE TO TWO 

OFF SITE APRKING STORAGE LOTS!

WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD

90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH,ON, M1K 4M3

416-356-8118    647-348-5885

WHYBUYNEW2010@GMAIL.COM

WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Why Buy New Motors

Used 2012 Subaru Forester X Convenience for sale in Toronto, ON
2012 Subaru Forester X Convenience 233,380 KM $3,999 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Audi Q5 quattro 4dr 3.0L TDI Technik for sale in Toronto, ON
2016 Audi Q5 quattro 4dr 3.0L TDI Technik 161,600 KM $16,999 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Volkswagen Golf COMFORTLINE for sale in Toronto, ON
2019 Volkswagen Golf COMFORTLINE 111,900 KM $13,999 + tax & lic

Email Why Buy New Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Why Buy New Motors

Why Buy New Motors

90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-356-XXXX

(click to show)

416-356-8118

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$10,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Why Buy New Motors

416-356-8118

2018 Volkswagen Golf