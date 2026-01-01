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<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop thousands of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Warranty and protection plans available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.<br> <br>Stock # 10242

2019 Audi Q3

71,000 KM

Details Description Features

$24,590

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Audi Q3

Progressiv

Watch This Vehicle
14071155

2019 Audi Q3

Progressiv

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,590

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
71,000KM
VIN WA1EECF32K1070956

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 71,000 KM

Vehicle Description



Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop thousands of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Warranty and protection plans available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.

Stock # 10242

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Lumbar Support
Integrated Garage Door Opener
Rear View Camera
Rear Window Defroster
Ambient Lighting
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Passive keyless entry
Front heated seats

Power Options

Power Passenger Seat

Safety

Brake Assist
Rear Parking Sensors
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Electric parking brake
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Rear Collision Warning

Exterior

Panoramic Sunroof
Rain Sensing Wipers

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Power Driver Seat
Folding Rear Seats

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

Parking Sensors
Speed-Sensitive Volume
12V outlet
USB Input
Touchscreen Display
Blindspot Sensors
Rear Collision Mitigation
AUTO STOP/START
Rear Climate Vents
Dual Zone Front Climate control
Bluetooth Music
Hill Assistance
Power Tailgate/Hatch
Hands Free Device Connectivity
One-Touch Windows

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

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647-559-XXXX

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647-559-3297

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$24,590

+ taxes & licensing>

Clutch

647-559-3297

2019 Audi Q3