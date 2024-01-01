2019 BMW 4 Series

Menu
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

75,000 KM

Details Description Features

$28,990

+ tax & licensing
430i xDrive w/ Apple CarPlay, 360 Degree Cam, Bluetooth

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

75,000KM
Used
VIN WBA4W5C5XKAE43998

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 75,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Leather Seats
Driver's Memory Seat

Exterior

Power Sunroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Safety

Rearview Camera

Additional Features

Paddle Shifters
Park Assist
HEADS UP DISPLAY
Touch Screen
USB port
Comfort Access
Power Front Seats
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Auto Start/Stop
360 degree camera
Drive Mode Select
Harman Kardon Premium Audio System
SOS Call Support

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

