2019 Ford Transit Connect

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $699

$CALL + taxes & licensing 2 1 1 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10239185

10239185 Stock #: 412886

412886 VIN: NM0LS7S75K1412886

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Commercial Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 211,000 KM

Vehicle Features Packages Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Remote Engine Start WiFi Hotspot Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Third Passenger Door Fourth Passenger Door Additional Features Bluetooth Connection

