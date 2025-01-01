2019 Honda Accord

Menu
***CLEAN CARFAX***LEATHER***SUNROOF***HEATED SEATS***ALLOYS***BACK UP CAM*** The Honda Accord Touring with 123,026 km delivers luxury-level comfort, strong performance, and advanced technology in a stylish 4-door sedan. As the top trim, it comes loaded with premium features including leather upholstery, heated and ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, a head-up display, wireless charging, built-in navigation, a premium audio system, and a large touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It also offers a power sunroof, adaptive suspension, remote start, proximity key with push-button ignition, dual-zone climate control, LED headlights, rain-sensing wipers, front and rear parking sensors, and 19 alloy wheels. Safety is exceptional with Honda Sensing, providing adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, collision mitigation braking, and a multi-angle backup camera. Refined, powerful, and fully loaded, this Accord Touring is an outstanding choice for anyone seeking a premium, feature-rich sedan.

***Special Finance Price Advertised has $2000 finance credit, cash price may differ*** Our Financing specialists can get you INSTANTLY approved for a car loan with the interest rates as low as 6.46% and $0 down and no payments for 6 months (O.A.C). Additional financing fees may apply.

FRONTIER FINE CARS is known to be one of the most competitive dealerships within the Greater Toronto Area providing high quality vehicles at low price points. Prices are subject to change without notice. All prices are price of the vehicle plus HST, Licensing & Safety Certification. DISCLAIMER: This vehicle is not Drivable as it is not Certified. All vehicles we sell are Drivable after certification, which is available for $799 but not manadatory. Have a trade? We'll take it! We offer free appraisals for our valued clients that would like to trade in their old unit in for a new one.

Frontier fine cars, offers a huge selection of vehicles in an immaculate INDOOR showroom.

Buy with confidence and call today 416-759-2277 or email us to book a test drive now! frontierfinecars@hotmail.com Located @ 1261 Kennedy Rd Unit a in Scarborough Serving used cars Toronto, Scarborough, Pickering, Ajax, Oshawa, Whitby, Markham, Richmond Hill, Vaughn, Woodbridge, Mississauga, Trenton, Peterborough, Lindsay, Bowmanville, Oakville, Stouffville, Uxbridge, Sudbury, Thunder Bay, Timmins, Sault Ste. Marie, London, Kitchener, Brampton, Cambridge, Georgetown, St Catherines, Bolton, Orangeville, Hamilton, North York, Etobicoke, Kingston, Barrie, North Bay, Huntsville, Orillia

2019 Honda Accord

123,026 KM

$23,888

+ taxes & licensing
2019 Honda Accord

TOURING | CLEAN CARFAX | LEATHER | SUNROOF |

13201037

2019 Honda Accord

TOURING | CLEAN CARFAX | LEATHER | SUNROOF |

Frontier Fine Cars

1261 Kennedy Rd, Unit A, Toronto, ON M1P 2L4

416-759-2277

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $799
$23,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
123,026KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1HGCV1F92KA803613

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 123,026 KM

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Heads-Up Display
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Active suspension
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Frontier Fine Cars

Frontier Fine Cars

1261 Kennedy Rd, Unit A, Toronto, ON M1P 2L4
416-759-2277

2019 Honda Accord