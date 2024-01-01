Menu
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Has an active recall with code #HO90 as of 03/25/2021.

2019 Honda Civic

73,000 KM

$24,990

+ tax & licensing
2019 Honda Civic

Hatchback Sport w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, Bluetooth

2019 Honda Civic

Hatchback Sport w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, Bluetooth

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,990

+ taxes & licensing

73,000KM
Used
VIN SHHFK7H40KU303271

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 73,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Convenience

Remote Starter

Interior

Adaptive Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Exterior

Auto ON/OFF Headlights
AUTO HIGH BEAMS

Windows

POWER MOONROOF

Safety

Rearview Camera
Lane departure warning system
Forward collision warning system
Collision Mitigation Braking System

Additional Features

Paddle Shifters
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Honda LaneWatch blind spot display
Lane Keeping Assist System
Road Departure Mitigation System
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Power Locks & Windows
Walk Away Door Locks
Proximity Key & Push Button Start

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

$24,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

