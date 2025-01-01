$20,995+ taxes & licensing
2019 Honda Civic
EX
Location
Beacon Motors Ltd.
176 Norseman St., Toronto, ON M8Z 2R4
416-533-8251
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$20,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
46,298KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HGFC2F71KH016953
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 46,298 KM
Vehicle Description
LOCAL ONE OWNER CIVIC JUST IN AT BEACON MOTORS LTD!!! WELL EQUIPPED EX MODEL LOADED WITH AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, AC, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, TWO KEYS, RUBBER AND CARPET FLOOR MATS, RUBBER TRUNK LINER AND MORE!!
SOLD COMPLETE WITH TWO KEYS, SAFETY CERIFICATE AND A 1 SERVICE!!!
Vehicle Features
Interior
Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Comfort
Climate Control
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Additional Features
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
