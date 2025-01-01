Menu
<div>LOCAL ONE OWNER CIVIC JUST IN AT BEACON MOTORS LTD!!! WELL EQUIPPED EX MODEL LOADED WITH AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, AC, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, TWO KEYS, RUBBER AND CARPET FLOOR MATS, RUBBER TRUNK LINER AND MORE!! </div><div><br></div><div>SOLD COMPLETE WITH TWO KEYS, SAFETY CERIFICATE AND A 1  SERVICE!!!</div>

2019 Honda Civic

46,298 KM

$20,995

+ taxes & licensing
2019 Honda Civic EX

EX

13142182

2019 Honda Civic

EX

Beacon Motors Ltd.

176 Norseman St., Toronto, ON M8Z 2R4

416-533-8251

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
46,298KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HGFC2F71KH016953

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 46,298 KM

LOCAL ONE OWNER CIVIC JUST IN AT BEACON MOTORS LTD!!! WELL EQUIPPED EX MODEL LOADED WITH AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, AC, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, TWO KEYS, RUBBER AND CARPET FLOOR MATS, RUBBER TRUNK LINER AND MORE!! 
SOLD COMPLETE WITH TWO KEYS, SAFETY CERIFICATE AND A 1  SERVICE!!!

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Beacon Motors Ltd.

Beacon Motors Ltd.

176 Norseman St., Toronto, ON M8Z 2R4
