Menu
Account
Sign In
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Has an active recall with code #HP66 as of 11/09/2023.

2019 Honda Odyssey

70,000 KM

Details Description Features

$39,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Honda Odyssey

Touring w/ Rear Entertainment System, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Honda Odyssey

Touring w/ Rear Entertainment System, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$39,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
70,000KM
Used
VIN 5FNRL6H8XKB513904

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 70,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Has an active recall with code #HP66 as of 11/09/2023.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Driver's Seat

Safety

Brake Assist
Rearview Camera
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS

Interior

Garage door opener
Navigation
Remote Engine Start
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WIRELESS CHARGING

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Exterior

Rain Sensing Wipers
Automatic on/off headlights

Seating

HEATED & VENTILATED FRONT SEATS
Driver's Memory Seat

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Windows

POWER MOONROOF

Convenience

Power Heated Mirrors

Additional Features

Rear Entertainment System
Power Folding Mirrors
Blind Spot Detection
Led Headlights
Proximity key entry system
AUTO HIGH BEAM
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
CabinWatch rear seat monitor
Tri Zone A/C
11-Speakers
Magic-Slide 2nd Row Seats
Traffic Monitor System
Power Tailgate w/ Programmable Height & Hands-Free Access

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2021 Toyota Camry SE AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, Bluetooth for sale in Toronto, ON
2021 Toyota Camry SE AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, Bluetooth 71,733 KM $28,990 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid w/ Premium Pkg w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, Bluetooth for sale in Toronto, ON
2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid w/ Premium Pkg w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, Bluetooth 27,899 KM $28,490 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Lexus ES 350 w/ Apple CarPlay, Rearview Cam, Bluetooth for sale in Toronto, ON
2019 Lexus ES 350 w/ Apple CarPlay, Rearview Cam, Bluetooth 79,000 KM $32,990 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$39,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2019 Honda Odyssey